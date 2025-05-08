The F1 25 Driver Ratings have been revealed, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris leading the charge. All 20 drivers have their own overall rating, with individual ratings that reflect their strengths and weaknesses. And while these ratings are subject to change throughout the season, these represent the driver's overall ratings at launch. Therefore, we listed all F1 25 drivers and their ratings at launch below for your convenience.

F1 25 Driver Ratings Reveal – All Driver Ratings for EA Sports F1 25

The ratings below represent the F1 25 Driver Ratings at launch (May, 2025):

RANKDriverTeamOverallExperienceRacecraftAwarenessPace
1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing9587968596
2Lando NorrisMcLaren9181898094
3Charles LeclercFerrari9181959390
4George RussellMercedes9081928490
5Carlos Sainz Jr.Williams9087968888
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari8998909087
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin8899908187
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren8772928687
9Pierre GaslyAlpine8682887986
10Esteban OconHaas8581867985
11Nico HulkenburgKick Sauber8487868582
12Alexander AlbonWilliams8381827885
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull Racing8277787785
14Liam LawsonVisa Cash App RB8054767585
15Lance StrollAston Martin7883817876
16Oliver BearmanHaas7452846573
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber7450766877
18Jack DoohanAlpine7351716778
19Kimi AntonelliMercedes7250677976
20Isack HadjarVisa Cash App RB6851666572
To nobody's surprise, reigning driver champion Max Verstappen leads the ratings with a 95 OVR. But right behind him is Lando Norris (91), who's actually ahead of Verstappen in the 2025 Driver Standings so far. Meanwhile, the current 1st place driver, Oscar Piastri, is sitting at 8th place with an 87 OVR.

Ferrari has two drivers within the top six rankings – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. However, both drivers haven't been enjoying the season they thought they would. Ferrari currently ranks 4th in the constructor cup, and only Leclerc sits in the top five rankings right now. But the season is young, and all sorts of things can happen.

Of course, expect these ratings to change throughout the season. If Piastri continues to earn 1st places and podium finishes, his ratings should increase. We also think Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli might receive a ratings increase. He currently ranks sixth place with 48 points this season. With time and experience, this 18 year-old could make waves in Formula 1.

Overall, that includes the full F1 25 Driver ratings at launch. And remember, ratings will change throughout the rest of season. It's cool to see where our favorite drivers stand when the game launches. Furthermore, it's exciting to see more information as we prepare for launch. We look forward to seeing how the ratings evolve throughout the season.

