The F1 25 Driver Ratings have been revealed, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris leading the charge. All 20 drivers have their own overall rating, with individual ratings that reflect their strengths and weaknesses. And while these ratings are subject to change throughout the season, these represent the driver's overall ratings at launch. Therefore, we listed all F1 25 drivers and their ratings at launch below for your convenience.
Here are the initial Driver Ratings for #F125! 📊
These are the stats to watch out for when the game launches on May 30, and they'll evolve throughout the year in line with real-world performance 🏎💨
Get the game: https://t.co/J5SpmvWNpe pic.twitter.com/0AybaK5sPR
— EA SPORTS F1 (@EASPORTSF1) May 8, 2025
The ratings below represent the F1 25 Driver Ratings at launch (May, 2025):
|RANK
|Driver
|Team
|Overall
|Experience
|Racecraft
|Awareness
|Pace
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|95
|87
|96
|85
|96
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|91
|81
|89
|80
|94
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|91
|81
|95
|93
|90
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|90
|81
|92
|84
|90
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Williams
|90
|87
|96
|88
|88
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|89
|98
|90
|90
|87
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|88
|99
|90
|81
|87
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|87
|72
|92
|86
|87
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|86
|82
|88
|79
|86
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|85
|81
|86
|79
|85
|11
|Nico Hulkenburg
|Kick Sauber
|84
|87
|86
|85
|82
|12
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|83
|81
|82
|78
|85
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing
|82
|77
|78
|77
|85
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App RB
|80
|54
|76
|75
|85
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|78
|83
|81
|78
|76
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|74
|52
|84
|65
|73
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|74
|50
|76
|68
|77
|18
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|73
|51
|71
|67
|78
|19
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|72
|50
|67
|79
|76
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Visa Cash App RB
|68
|51
|66
|65
|72
To nobody's surprise, reigning driver champion Max Verstappen leads the ratings with a 95 OVR. But right behind him is Lando Norris (91), who's actually ahead of Verstappen in the 2025 Driver Standings so far. Meanwhile, the current 1st place driver, Oscar Piastri, is sitting at 8th place with an 87 OVR.
Ferrari has two drivers within the top six rankings – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. However, both drivers haven't been enjoying the season they thought they would. Ferrari currently ranks 4th in the constructor cup, and only Leclerc sits in the top five rankings right now. But the season is young, and all sorts of things can happen.
Of course, expect these ratings to change throughout the season. If Piastri continues to earn 1st places and podium finishes, his ratings should increase. We also think Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli might receive a ratings increase. He currently ranks sixth place with 48 points this season. With time and experience, this 18 year-old could make waves in Formula 1.
Overall, that includes the full F1 25 Driver ratings at launch. And remember, ratings will change throughout the rest of season. It's cool to see where our favorite drivers stand when the game launches. Furthermore, it's exciting to see more information as we prepare for launch. We look forward to seeing how the ratings evolve throughout the season.
Lastly for more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit Clutchpoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.