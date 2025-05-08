The F1 25 Driver Ratings have been revealed, with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris leading the charge. All 20 drivers have their own overall rating, with individual ratings that reflect their strengths and weaknesses. And while these ratings are subject to change throughout the season, these represent the driver's overall ratings at launch. Therefore, we listed all F1 25 drivers and their ratings at launch below for your convenience.

F1 25 Driver Ratings Reveal – All Driver Ratings for EA Sports F1 25

Here are the initial Driver Ratings for #F125! 📊 These are the stats to watch out for when the game launches on May 30, and they'll evolve throughout the year in line with real-world performance 🏎💨 Get the game: https://t.co/J5SpmvWNpe pic.twitter.com/0AybaK5sPR — EA SPORTS F1 (@EASPORTSF1) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ratings below represent the F1 25 Driver Ratings at launch (May, 2025):

RANK Driver Team Overall Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 95 87 96 85 96 2 Lando Norris McLaren 91 81 89 80 94 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 91 81 95 93 90 4 George Russell Mercedes 90 81 92 84 90 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. Williams 90 87 96 88 88 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 89 98 90 90 87 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 88 99 90 81 87 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 72 92 86 87 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 86 82 88 79 86

10 Esteban Ocon Haas 85 81 86 79 85 11 Nico Hulkenburg Kick Sauber 84 87 86 85 82 12 Alexander Albon Williams 83 81 82 78 85 13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing 82 77 78 77 85 14 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB 80 54 76 75 85 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 78 83 81 78 76 16 Oliver Bearman Haas 74 52 84 65 73 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 74 50 76 68 77 18 Jack Doohan Alpine 73 51 71 67 78 19 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 72 50 67 79 76

20 Isack Hadjar Visa Cash App RB 68 51 66 65 72

To nobody's surprise, reigning driver champion Max Verstappen leads the ratings with a 95 OVR. But right behind him is Lando Norris (91), who's actually ahead of Verstappen in the 2025 Driver Standings so far. Meanwhile, the current 1st place driver, Oscar Piastri, is sitting at 8th place with an 87 OVR.

Ferrari has two drivers within the top six rankings – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. However, both drivers haven't been enjoying the season they thought they would. Ferrari currently ranks 4th in the constructor cup, and only Leclerc sits in the top five rankings right now. But the season is young, and all sorts of things can happen.

Of course, expect these ratings to change throughout the season. If Piastri continues to earn 1st places and podium finishes, his ratings should increase. We also think Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli might receive a ratings increase. He currently ranks sixth place with 48 points this season. With time and experience, this 18 year-old could make waves in Formula 1.

Overall, that includes the full F1 25 Driver ratings at launch. And remember, ratings will change throughout the rest of season. It's cool to see where our favorite drivers stand when the game launches. Furthermore, it's exciting to see more information as we prepare for launch. We look forward to seeing how the ratings evolve throughout the season.

Lastly for more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit Clutchpoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.