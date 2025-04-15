Players can now sign up for the Closed Marathon Alpha Playtest, which begins later this month. The Closed Playtest will give players a chance to try out Bungie's new Extraction Shooter, which releases this year. But how exactly do you sign up for the Playtest? Therefore, we'll explain how you can sign up for a chance to play the Marathon Alpha.

How To Sign Up For the Marathon Alpha Playtest?

To sign up for Bungie's Marathon Alpha Playtest:

Join the official Marathon Discord

Select alpha_access located under the “Runner Chatter” channel

Type /alpha and hit enter

Click on the unique link to sign up for the Marathon Alpha

Fill Out the Form and select your console of preference

Firstly, you need to join the game's official Discord server. If you do not own Discord, you will need to download it and create an account. Once you do all of that, enter the alpha_access channel under “Runner Chatter”. From here, type and enter in /alpha. As you do this, you may even see an option to just click on the option, which will type it out for you.

After this, you should receive a unique link that will send you to the Marathon Alpha sign-up page. From here, the rest is pretty self-explanatory. During the process, you will need to link your PlayStation/Xbox/Steam account during the process. You will know you've completed the form when you see the following message:

“You have completed the Marathon Closed Alpha Intake Survey and entered the pool of potential Closed Alpha participants.”

Overall, that includes all known steps to potentially getting a Closed Alpha Code for Marathon. While this won't guarantee you a code, you'll at least be considered for entry. We wish you luck in entering the Alpha and trying out Marathon.

A multiplayer extraction Shooter, Marathon is a reboot of the original FPS game, which released in 1994. It's created by Bungie, the same studio that created games like Halo and Destiny. It's also their first game since becoming a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The game features PvPvE combat where the player's objective is to loot for items in the map. They can play in either teams of up to three, or go solo. Regardless, Marathon. The game officially released in September, later this year. While the title is not free-to-play, it will not cost the same as a full AAA title.

The game officially released in September, later this year. While the title is not free-to-play, it will not cost the same as a full AAA title.