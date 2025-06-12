Mario Kart World offers its classic Mirror mode for both regular and Free Roam play, but how exactly can you unlock it? Well, it actually requires more steps than you might believe, requiring you to play Free Roam, Grand Prix, and Knockout Tour. Therefore, we created a list of everything you need to do in order to unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World?

To unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World you must first:

Complete all Grand Prix Cups in 150cc 1st place finish not required

Finish all Knockout Tour Rallies in 150cc in fourth place or above

Complete 10 P-Switch Missions in Free Roam Mode

Collect 10 Peach Medallions in Free Roam

Collect 10 ? Panels in Free Roam

Once you've completed the steps above, you must then complete the 150cc Special Cup Grand Prix again. Once completed, you'll get a cutscene after the credits, notifying you that you've unlocked Mirror Mode.

The Grand Prix and Knockout Tour Rally objectives are self-explanatory. Fortunately, you do not need to get 1st place in all Grand Prix Cups. But in Knockout Tour, you must finish in fourth place or above with the difficulty set to 150cc.

In Free Roam, you can actually track your progress for the other three requirements. Just press Y in Free Roam and check the bottom left corner of the screen to see your progress. P-Switches indicate missions you've completed. The Question Blocks represent the ?Panels. and Lastly, the coins with Peach's silhouette represent Peach Medallions.

Overall, these are the easiest to gain because you just need to play Free-Roam for a bit. Free Roam Switches are abundant, but you'll need to explore the map to find them all.

That includes everything you need to unlock Mirror Mode for standard play. But what if you wanted to play Mirror Mode in Free Roam?

How to unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World Free Roam Mode

After you've unlocked Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World, you can then play Mirror Mode in Free Roam. To do this, all you need to do is drive through the stain-glass window of Peach's Castle, located in Peach's Stadium. Fast travel to that circuit, and keep driving until you see a flat pathway to the roof on the right.

Drive onto the roof, and through the Peach stain-glass window. When you do so, you'll enter the Mirror Mode version of Free Roam. Essentially, this feature allows you to navigate the map of Mario Kart World, but in a mirrored format.

If you want to make things normal again, you only need to drive through the Stain-Glass window again. This takes you back to the normal world. Once it's unlocked, you can travel between both worlds as many times as you like. If this doesn't work, make sure you did unlock Mirror World in the standard modes.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World. We hope this guide helped you understand how to get this mode. We also wish you the best of luck in completing the more challenging tasks in this guide. Have fun playing Mirror Mode!

