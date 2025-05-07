We've got the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Knicks won Game 1 in OT and are looking to take a 2-0 lead before heading back to New York. The Celtics, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from an ugly loss in which they gave up a 20-point lead. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the New York Knicks in Game 2 99-95. Defense was the name of the game here once again, but the Celtics didn't let their big lead go waste. Despite a strong comeback effort from the Knicks, Boston managed to stay on top in the end and tie the series up.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NY 21 24 19 31 95 BOS 21 26 23 29 99

Jayson Tatum went off in the win, scoring 44 points while earning three rebounds and two assists. Kristaps Porzingis supported him with 11 rebounds along with 14 points and two assists. Nobody else on the team managed to score more than 12 points, but they rallied behind Tatum and supported him in the end. The Celtics almost blew another big lead, but saved themselves this time.

Karl-Anthony Town led the Knicks in scoring (21), but nobody else on the team managed to score 20. Jalen Brunson had a bad night, scoring only 18 points, though he did record seven assists and three rebounds. Josh Hard recorded 15 rebounds and scored 16 points, but New York's offense was unable to capitalize and it cost them the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Knicks STAT Celtics 37/88 (42%) Field Goals 33/75 (44%) 11/30 (37%) Three Pointers 10/28 (36%) 10/13 (77%) Free Throws 23/27 (85%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 7 39 Defensive Rebounds 45 4 Steals 1 1 Blocks 3 4 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 5 (5) 16 Team Fouls 7

4 Biggest Lead 14 24:33 Time of Possession 23:26

With the win, the Celtics tie the series up 1-1 before they head to New York. The team would much rather have a 2-0 lead, especially considering how game 1 ended. But at least the team managed to shrug that loss off and secure a win in Game 2. Ideally, they'd like to win both Games 3 and 4 in New York before potentially ending the series back in Boston. We'll see if they can do just that.

Meanwhile, the Knicks lose, but at least they managed to win one game on the road. The Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the league, so it won't be easy beating them in five games. This series could easily get to Game 7, but the important thing for New York is to try and stay one step ahead. We'll see if they can do so in Games 3 and beyond.

That wraps up our Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

