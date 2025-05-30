We've got the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 6 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Pacers currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, and are just one win away from going to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Knicks survived game 5, and are hoping to use this momentum to propel them forward. Either team still has a shot to make it to the NBA's biggest stage. But for now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win Game 6.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 6 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the New York Knicks will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 6, 103-102. With just two seconds left on the clock, Mikal Bridges made the game-winning buzzer-beater, sending the series to Game 7. What seemed like a defensive matchup at first, the Pacers and Knicks' offenses exploded in the fourth quarter. Both teams did everything they could, but the Knicks secured another crucial victory.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NY 24 16 27 36 103 IND 21 22 26 33 102

Mikal Bridges was the player of the game after scoring 33 points in the win. In addition to his buzzer-beater, he also earned eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson added 19 and 18 points, respectively, while earning a combined 16 rebounds and three assists. Karl-Anthony Towns earned 12 rebounds, one steal, and one block while adding four assists to his nine points. Overall, the Knicks fought hard, and deservingly earned their win.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 28 points in the loss while earning five rebounds and four assists. Pascal Siakam added another 24 points while adding 10 rebounds and one assist to his stat sheet. Andrew Nembhard added another 18 points while earning four rebounds and three assists. Overall, the Pacers played well, fate had the Knicks winning here in Game 6.

The Knicks were up 100-97 with 22.4 left in the game. In less than four seconds, Haliburton scored, making it 100-99. And fortunately for Indiana, they forced a foul in which New York only converted one Free Throw. With just two seconds left, Haliburton converted a three-point shot, giving the Pacers a 102-101 lead.

The Knicks then called a timeout. As soon as the game resumed, OG Anunoby made the pass to Bridges which led to the final score. And because of that, we're going to Game 7!

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Knicks STAT Pacers 37/89 (42%) Field Goals 35/75 (47%) 9/25 (36%) Three Pointers 14/34 (41%) 20/25 (80%) Free Throws 18/23 (78%) 14 Offensive Rebounds 5 40 Defensive Rebounds 43 11 Steals 4 1 Blocks 5 5 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (7) 13 Team Fouls 14

6 Biggest Lead 5 23:55 Time of Possession 24:03

With the win, the Knicks now tie the series up and send things to Game 7. While they still need to win one more game, the pressure now passes on to the Pacers. While the Knicks would've ideally not wanted this series to reach seven games, they did recover from a nasty 3-1 deficit. But Indiana won't give up, as they've also still got another chance to win the series. We'll see if the Knicks can pull off another win in stunning fashion when Game 7 comes around.

Meanwhile, the Pacers lose their lead in the series, which was originally 3-1. Additionally, a 1-point, buzzer-beater loss would definitely scar a real team that's given up so much already. Has the pressure mounted up too much, or have the Pacers simply just had a rough stretch? Regardless, they'll need to pull it together for one last showdown to claim the East. We'll see what they can do in Game 7.

The series now heads to New York, where the Knicks will have home-court advantage and two consecutive wins under their belt. But anybody can win here at this point, as one game stands between these two teams and the NBA Finals. Whoever wins here will face the Oklahoma City Thunder next week. We look forward to seeing who exactly that will be.

That wraps up our Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

