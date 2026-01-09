NBA 2K26 Season 4 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 4 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 4 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 4 White Tee Amethyst Tyrese Maxey ‘Block Rockin' Beats' Teammote 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Hearts Ball Trail Brain Player Indicator Skull Gaiter 4 Banners – Gary Payton & Trae Young 120 Min 2XP Coin 92+ OVR Pack 5 Boosted REC Legsleeve (5% REP Bonus) 90+ OVR Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 3 Ascension Picks Glowing Fierce Lion Mask 7 Spaceship Ball 3x ‘Cheate' Game Charger Cards 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Brain Player Indicator 5,000 MTP 2,500 VC 9 Paolo Banchero MyCOURT Mural Goat Green Release Reptile Facepaint

10 Tier 2 ‘Clutch Gene' Badge Perk Diamond Thabo Sefolosha 10 Ascension Picks 11 Orlando Magic MyCOURT Floor Season 4 Ball & Uniforms 2,500 VC 12 Goat Green Release 4 Ascension Picks ‘Slamson the Lion' Sacramento Kings Mascot 13 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 95+ OVR Pack 14 Banners – Karl-Anthony Towns & Jonathan Kuminga 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 1 ‘Clutch Gene' Badge Perk 92+ OVR Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 5x ‘Make it Shine' Game Changer Cards 17 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MTP 2,500 VC 18 8×8 Off-Road Vehicle 5 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 19 ‘Bango The Buck' – Milwaukee Bucks Mascot Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 92+ OVR Wild Gems Pack

20 Tier 2′ Max +1′ Badge Perk Pink Diamond DeAndre Jordan 2,500 VC 21 Banners – James Harden & Chris Paul 60 Min 2XP Coin 6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 22 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 3x ‘Gimme More' & ‘Chicken Dinner' Game Changer Cards 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost 3x Hall of Fame Badges 2,500 VC 24 ‘Lime I'm Invisible' Teammote 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Season 4 Pink Diamond Reward Pack Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 2) 26 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MTP 2,500 VC 27 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 28 Emotes Package #2 Galaxy Opal Coach Tyronn Lue Season 4 Pink Diamond Reward Option Pack 29 Dyed Man Braid Bun 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal ‘Burnie' – Miami Heat Mascot 31 Throwback Banners Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 10 Ascension Picks 32 Tyrese Haliburton Big Head Mask 10,000 MTP 5,000 VC 33 Diamond Eyes 95+ OVR Premium Pack Red ‘Court Vision' Glowing Eyes 34 Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% REP Bonus) 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MTP 35 Tier 1′ Max +2′ Badge Perk Dark Matter Angel Reese 5,000 VC 36 All-Star Hockey Jersey 10 Ascension Picks Gold & White Cape 37 Victor Wembanyama Tee Legend Badge Pack Season 4 Galaxy Opal Reward Option Pack 38 120 Min 2XP Coin 10,000 MTP 10,000 VC 39 Hyperfade Suit 50 Coach Points Hyperfade Suit: Surge

Article Continues Below

40 +1 Cap Breaker Dark Matter Russell Westbrook Pro Pass Dark Matter Russell Westbrook

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 4 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 4 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 4 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 4 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.