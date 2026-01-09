NBA 2K26 Season 4 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 4 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 4 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass
1Season 4 White TeeAmethyst Tyrese Maxey‘Block Rockin' Beats' Teammote
230 Min 2XP Coin2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Hearts Ball TrailBrain Player IndicatorSkull Gaiter
4Banners – Gary Payton & Trae Young120 Min 2XP Coin92+ OVR Pack
5Boosted REC Legsleeve (5% REP Bonus)90+ OVR Option Pack2,500 VC
6Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)3 Ascension PicksGlowing Fierce Lion Mask
7Spaceship Ball3x ‘Cheate' Game Charger Cards4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Brain Player Indicator5,000 MTP2,500 VC
9Paolo Banchero MyCOURT MuralGoat Green ReleaseReptile Facepaint
10Tier 2 ‘Clutch Gene' Badge PerkDiamond Thabo Sefolosha10 Ascension Picks
11Orlando Magic MyCOURT FloorSeason 4 Ball & Uniforms2,500 VC
12Goat Green Release4 Ascension Picks‘Slamson the Lion' Sacramento Kings Mascot
13Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)95+ OVR Pack
14Banners – Karl-Anthony Towns & Jonathan Kuminga60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 1 ‘Clutch Gene' Badge Perk92+ OVR Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
16Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)5x ‘Make it Shine' Game Changer Cards
1760 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MTP2,500 VC
188×8 Off-Road Vehicle5 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
19‘Bango The Buck' – Milwaukee Bucks MascotGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)92+ OVR Wild Gems Pack
20Tier 2′ Max +1′ Badge PerkPink Diamond DeAndre Jordan2,500 VC
21Banners – James Harden & Chris Paul60 Min 2XP Coin6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
2230x Skill Boosts (5 Games)3x ‘Gimme More' & ‘Chicken Dinner' Game Changer Cards4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
23Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost3x Hall of Fame Badges2,500 VC
24‘Lime I'm Invisible' Teammote6 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkSeason 4 Pink Diamond Reward PackLegend Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
2660 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MTP2,500 VC
27Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)7 Ascension Picks6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
28Emotes Package #2Galaxy Opal Coach Tyronn LueSeason 4 Pink Diamond Reward Option Pack
29Dyed Man Braid Bun120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkGalaxy Opal Bradley Beal‘Burnie' – Miami Heat Mascot
31Throwback BannersHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)10 Ascension Picks
32Tyrese Haliburton Big Head Mask10,000 MTP5,000 VC
33Diamond Eyes95+ OVR Premium PackRed ‘Court Vision' Glowing Eyes
34Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% REP Bonus)8 Ascension Picks25,000 MTP
35Tier 1′ Max +2′ Badge PerkDark Matter Angel Reese5,000 VC
36All-Star Hockey Jersey10 Ascension PicksGold & White Cape
37Victor Wembanyama TeeLegend Badge PackSeason 4 Galaxy Opal Reward Option Pack
38120 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MTP10,000 VC
39Hyperfade Suit50 Coach PointsHyperfade Suit: Surge
40+1 Cap BreakerDark Matter Russell WestbrookPro Pass Dark Matter Russell Westbrook

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 4 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 4 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 4 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 4 while it lasts!

