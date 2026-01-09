NBA 2K26 Season 4 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K26 Season 4 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
Season 4 is live! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8J7UCidsxW
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 9, 2026
The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 4 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 4 White Tee
|Amethyst Tyrese Maxey
|‘Block Rockin' Beats' Teammote
|2
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Hearts Ball Trail
|Brain Player Indicator
|Skull Gaiter
|4
|Banners – Gary Payton & Trae Young
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|92+ OVR Pack
|5
|Boosted REC Legsleeve (5% REP Bonus)
|90+ OVR Option Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|3 Ascension Picks
|Glowing Fierce Lion Mask
|7
|Spaceship Ball
|3x ‘Cheate' Game Charger Cards
|4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
|8
|Brain Player Indicator
|5,000 MTP
|2,500 VC
|9
|Paolo Banchero MyCOURT Mural
|Goat Green Release
|Reptile Facepaint
|10
|Tier 2 ‘Clutch Gene' Badge Perk
|Diamond Thabo Sefolosha
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Orlando Magic MyCOURT Floor
|Season 4 Ball & Uniforms
|2,500 VC
|12
|Goat Green Release
|4 Ascension Picks
|‘Slamson the Lion' Sacramento Kings Mascot
|13
|Emotes Package #1
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|95+ OVR Pack
|14
|Banners – Karl-Anthony Towns & Jonathan Kuminga
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 1 ‘Clutch Gene' Badge Perk
|92+ OVR Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|16
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|5x ‘Make it Shine' Game Changer Cards
|17
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MTP
|2,500 VC
|18
|8×8 Off-Road Vehicle
|5 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|19
|‘Bango The Buck' – Milwaukee Bucks Mascot
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|92+ OVR Wild Gems Pack
|20
|Tier 2′ Max +1′ Badge Perk
|Pink Diamond DeAndre Jordan
|2,500 VC
|21
|Banners – James Harden & Chris Paul
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|22
|30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
|3x ‘Gimme More' & ‘Chicken Dinner' Game Changer Cards
|4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
|23
|Badge Elevator: Instant +2 Level Boost
|3x Hall of Fame Badges
|2,500 VC
|24
|‘Lime I'm Invisible' Teammote
|6 Ascension Picks
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk
|Season 4 Pink Diamond Reward Pack
|Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 2)
|26
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MTP
|2,500 VC
|27
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)
|7 Ascension Picks
|6x 30 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
|28
|Emotes Package #2
|Galaxy Opal Coach Tyronn Lue
|Season 4 Pink Diamond Reward Option Pack
|29
|Dyed Man Braid Bun
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk
|Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal
|‘Burnie' – Miami Heat Mascot
|31
|Throwback Banners
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|Tyrese Haliburton Big Head Mask
|10,000 MTP
|5,000 VC
|33
|Diamond Eyes
|95+ OVR Premium Pack
|Red ‘Court Vision' Glowing Eyes
|34
|Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% REP Bonus)
|8 Ascension Picks
|25,000 MTP
|35
|Tier 1′ Max +2′ Badge Perk
|Dark Matter Angel Reese
|5,000 VC
|36
|All-Star Hockey Jersey
|10 Ascension Picks
|Gold & White Cape
|37
|Victor Wembanyama Tee
|Legend Badge Pack
|Season 4 Galaxy Opal Reward Option Pack
|38
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|10,000 MTP
|10,000 VC
|39
|Hyperfade Suit
|50 Coach Points
|Hyperfade Suit: Surge
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|Dark Matter Russell Westbrook
|Pro Pass Dark Matter Russell Westbrook
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 4 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.
To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 4 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.
Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 4 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 4 while it lasts!
Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.