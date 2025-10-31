The latest Madden 26 Player Ratings have arrived ahead of Week 9 of the NFL season. This week, players like Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, and Daniel Jones saw boosts to their OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their OVR. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred this week.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Update For Week 9 – Biggest Winners & Losers

#1 in rushing yards

#2 in rushing yards

#4 in passing yards Jonathan Taylor, James Cook and Daniel Jones highlight your Week 8 #Madden26 ratings boosts! Who else got the update they deserve? Full list here!

Christian Gonzales (CB), New England Patriots – 96 OVR (+1)

You may look at Gonzales' stats and think “there's nothing special here”. But QBs are so reluctant to throw to the third-year cornerback because he's been playing at a top-tier level. In 2025, he's only allowed 13 receptions for an average of 9.5 yards allowed per catch. That equates to roughly 130 yards allowed in eight games. All eyes may be on Drake Maye, but this Pats' defense is lead by numerous playmakers, including this shutdown corner.

Jonathan Taylor (HB), Indianapolis Colts – 95 OVR (+1)

Taylor continues to thrive this season, thanks to a powerful offensive line and great Quarterback play from Daniel Jones. Averaging over 106 rushing yards per game so far, Taylor is on pace to match his best season in which he ran for over 1,800 yards. Last week against Tennessee, the league's leading rusher in yards and touchdowns only needed 12 carries to get 153 yards and two touchdowns. He deserves to be in the MVP discussion.

Trent McDuffie (CB), Kansas City Chiefs – 95 OVR (+1)

The Chiefs have gone 5-1 since their rough 0-2 start to the season. And while Patrick Mahomes and the offense have certainly improved, much credit goes to McDuffie and the rest of the Chiefs' defense. McDuffie has only allowed 21 receptions in eight games. Furthermore, the Chiefs' defense has only allowed opponents to score 24 points across their last three games. McDuffie will aim to continue thriving in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive system.

James Cook III (HB), Buffalo Bills – 92 OVR (+1)

Cook was on fire in the Bills' 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers. His 216 rushing yards catapulted him to 753 so far this season (2nd most). Additionally, Cook ran for two touchdowns, and now has seven total scores this season. But the best part is that the Bills snapped a two-game losing streak. It'll make things easier as they try to catch up to the Patriots in the AFC East race.

Jordan Love (QB), Green Bay Packers – 86 OVR (+1)

Love played lights out Football against the Steelers as the Packers defeated their former QB on Prime Time television. Jordan Love completed nearly 80% of his passes for 360 yards and threw three touchdowns in the win against Pittsburgh in Week 8. Green Bay is currently 5-1-1 and on top of the NFC. They'll need their franchise QB to replicate more games like this if they want to keep it that way.

Drake Maye (QB), New England Patriots – 85 OVR (+2)

The league's most accurate passer in 2025 continues to thrive. Maye threw for 282 yards on just 24 attempts as well as three touchdowns to one interception. New England currently boasts a 6-2 record, which is the best in the AFC East, and second best in the conference. We'll see if he can continue to thrive as the Patriots host Atlanta this weekend.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Rashee Rice – 84 OVR (+1)

Tucker Kraft – 83 OVR (+2)

Tyler Warren – 83 OVR (+1)

Rome Odunze – 83 OVR (+1)

Daniel Jones – 81 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Bijan Robinson – 94 OVR (-1)

Jessie Bates III – 94 OVR (-1)

Christian McCaffrey – 91 OVR (-1)

Jayden Daniels – 83 OVR (-1)

Chris Godwin Jr. – 83 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for Week 9. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Speaking of Week 9, it began last night when the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Miami Dolphins, 28-6. Lamar Jackson's return to action was near-perfect, as he threw four touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa struggled, throwing one interception while failing to lead the offense to one touchdown drive.

Week 9 features some pretty interesting matchups, including a highly-anticipated bout between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Buffalo rebounded from a two-game losing streak, while the Chiefs are surging after a rough start to the season. Check out who Madden 26 thinks will win in this epic matchup this weekend.

