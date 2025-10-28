We've got the NFL Week 9 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 9-4 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 76-45 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it rebound and improve those numbers in Week 9? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 9 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 9 Predictions

How many wins does YOUR team have? pic.twitter.com/THxeiDpH54 — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 7 7 7 10 31 MIA 10 6 3 3 22

Lamar Jackson shined in his return as the Ravens win two in a row.

Miami played well in the first half, with Tua Tagovailoa throwing two touchdown passes (though the team missed the XP attempt after his second score). But Baltimore's defense adjusted well, limiting the Dolphins to just 6 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' offense was consistent throughout the entire game. Jackson threw 2 TD passes in the win, including a 24-YD pass to Zay Flowers in the third quarter. Baltimore managed to take a 28-19 lead in the fourth quarter after Derrick Henry punched it in for a two-yard score.

The Dolphins cut the lead with a FG, but Baltimore responded with one of their own, keeping things out of reach for Miami.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 3 10 6 6 25 CIN 0 14 0 6 20

The Bears manage to hold off the Bengals to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Joe Flacco and the Bengals' offense struggled early on, but two touchdown drives late in the 2nd quarter allowed them to take a 14-13 lead before the half. The Bear retook the lead in the third quarter when D.J. Moore caught a pass from Caleb Williams for a TD. However, they missed the two-point attempt, making things 19-14.

The Bengals retook the lead again as Flacco threw a TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase. But Chase dropped the two-point attempt on the next play, meaning the Bengals only had a 1-point lead. The Bears managed to take and extend their lead with two late FG drives. Cairo Santos ended up converting all four of his field goal attempts as he helped the Bears win their fifth game on the season.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 7 0 7 14 DET 21 10 7 0 38

The Detroit Lions sour J.J. McCarthy's return as they defeat the Vikings with ease.

The Lions started the game perfectly. Four plays after David Montgomery ran for a 30 yard TD run, McCarthy threw an interception to Amik Robertson, who returned it to the MIN 12. Two plays later, Jameson Williams caught a TD pass to make things 14-0. And just 1 minute before the quarter ended, Jahmyr Gibbs took it to the house on a 52-yard TD run.

The Vikings finally got on the board in the second quarter, but they were still down 24-7. Justin Jefferson's TD reception was negated by an 18-yard TD reception from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions extended their lead even more in the third quarter when Gibbs scored again. They went scoreless in the fourth quarter, but they wasted a lot of time as the Vikings only managed to score once more.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 3 7 0 0 10 GB 7 0 10 10 27

The Green Bay Packers survive an ugly first half to come back and beat the Panthers.

Green Bay's first offensive drive was a success. Jordan Love completed five of five passes, and Josh Jacobs capped the drive off with a score. But that ended up being their only TD until halfway through the third quarter. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton and the Panthers scored 10 unanswered points, including a rushing score from Rico Dowdle.

The Packers tied the game back up with a FG in the third quarter. Eventually, they took the lead again as Jordan Love threw a TD pass to Tucker Kraft. Furthermore, the Packers went on to score another 10 unanswered points, including a TD reception from Christian Watson.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 3 3 3 14 23 TEN 0 0 0 3 3

The Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Titans in what was one of our strangest sims yet.

For some reason, the Chargers' offense was completely inept in the first half. While they did reach the end zone three times, all three drives ended in FGs. It wasn't until the fourth quarter where they finally enjoyed some success. Up 9-3, Keenan Allen caught a 38-yard TD pass from Justin Herbert to make things 16-3.

After Cam Ward threw his 2nd interception of the day, L.A. scored again when Herbert completed a TD pass to Ladd McConkey. The Titans' offense, who had done nothing else all day, failed to even score in garbage time.

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 0 10 0 0 10 NE 7 10 10 7 34

Outside of a solid second quarter, Atlanta had no luck in overcoming the surging Patriots.

Drake Maye continues to excel, scoring three passing touchdowns and throwing no interceptions in the convincing win for New England. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. struggled in his return, throwing 1 TD to just 3 INTs in the loss. Maye only threw for just over 200 yards, and that was because he was always set up in great field position.

The Falcons did have some success in the second quarter. Penix threw his only TD pass to Bijan Robinson in the two-minute warning. Down 17-10, it seemed like they still had a chance. Instead, New England scored 17 unanswered as they dominated the Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 10 0 10 27 NYG 0 7 3 3 13

The Giants kept it somewhat close, but the 49ers pulled away in the end to claim victory.

It wasn't easy for the Giants, who were without Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. Jaxson Dart struggled, throwing an interception and only completing 59% of his passes. But he did throw a touchdown pass, and led the team on two other scoring drives, which limited the Niners to a one score lead.

But San Francisco's offense was playing too well. Outside of an ugly third quarter, they scored three touchdowns and added a couple of FG drives. Christian McCaffrey caught a 39-yard TD pass in the second quarter to make things 17-0.

New York scored 10 unanswered points, but the Niners responded with a FG to make things 20-10. When the Giants scored another FG, Christian McCaffrey ended things with a 22-yard TD run in the final three minutes.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 7 7 7 10 31 PIT 7 7 7 3 24

The Indianapolis Colts beat the Steelers an exciting offensive matchup.

While the Steelers never actually had the lead in this game, they never let the Colts take a two-possession lead. Every time Indianapolis scored, they responded the same way.

Indianapolis' offense thrived with a two-touchdown performance in which he carried the ball 18 times for 140 yards. Daniel Jones tossed another two TD passes as he threw for 262 yards.

The Steelers, on the other hand, relied heavily on their passing attack. Aaron Rodgers completed 30 of 43 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an 81-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin III in the third quarter, which actually ended up being their last TD of the game.

Tied 24-24, Jones threw his 2nd TD pass to Tyler Warren with 2:31 left. Although the Steelers had time, they ultimately failed to tie the game, giving the Colts the win.

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 7 7 7 7 28 HOU 0 7 7 3 17

The Denver Broncos shut down the Texans' comeback attempt as they stay atop the AFC West.

Denver took a 14-0 lead early on, and an early third quarter score put them up 21-7. Bo Nix was playing extremely well, throwing three touchdown passes in the first three quarters. But the Texans kept things close with two touchdowns of their own.

Article Continues Below

Needing a touchdown, the Texans were instead forced to settle for a FG with over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Down 21-17, they would still need a TD in order to win the game.

Things were pretty quiet until the five minute mark, when RB R.J. Harvey scored on a 15-yard TD run to extend Denver's lead to 11. At this point, things seemed hopeless for Houston, but they still drove down all the way to the DEN 10. But an interception from Pat Surtain II closed things for good.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 0 3 3 13 19 LV 0 6 7 3 16

The Jaguars survive a close encounter with the Raiders as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

The first half was nothing but FGs, with Las Vegas scoring one more right before the half ended. In fact, the first touchdown didn't come until there were two minutes left in the third, when Ashton Jeanty scored on a two-yard run.

Down 13-6, the Jaguars eventually tied the game after Travis Etienne scored on a two-yard run of his own. Both teams went on to trade one FG each, and the Jaguars ended up having the ball with over three minutes left.

A tight drive consisting on three third-down conversions saw Jacksonville enter the Red Zone. From there, they wasted the clock down to the last second, with Cam Little converting the 34 yard game-winning score.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 3 7 3 0 13 LAR 10 14 3 3 30

The L.A. Rams dominate the Saints as they compete for the top spot in the NFC West.

New Orleans kept things close at first. A TD reception from Chris Olave made things 14-10, with the Rams still in the lead. But L.A. went on to score 17 unanswered points. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns in the win, including a 35-yard pass to Davante Adams which made things 24-10.

The Rams' offense wasn't as spectacular in the second half, but their defense kept the Saints in check. Furthermore, L.A. dominated the time of possession, making things even more difficult for New Orleans.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL KC 7 3 3 17 6 36 BUF 10 10 7 3 0 30

The Kansas City Chiefs' 4th quarter come back helps lift them past the Bills in Overtime.

Buffalo started the game off well, taking a 27-10 lead early in the third quarter. Josh Allen was on a roll, throwing three touchdown passes in the loss. But the Bills' offense struggled in the Red Zone. In five Red Zone attempts, the team was forced to attempt three field goals.

Kansas City's offense struggled early on, only scoring 13 points through the first three quarters. But things quickly changed in the fourth. On the first play of the quarter, Xavier Worthy caught and ran for a 46 yard score. After a quick three-and-out, Travis Kelce then scored on a 20-yard TD reception, tying the game 27-27.

The Bills managed to take a lead with 3:45 left thanks to a FG from Matt Prater. Unfortunately for them, that gave the Chiefs enough time to tie the game with 0:37 left. With only one timeout, Buffalo wasn't able to end the game then and there.

Im Overtime, Kansas City quickly scored after forcing the Bills to punt. Rashee Rice caught a five-yard TD pass with 5:22 left, marking yet another OT loss for Allen and the Billss.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 3 7 7 24 WAS 0 0 7 7 14

The Seattle Seahawks extend their win streak to three as they win in their return from the bye.

Seattle's defense played well against backup QB Marcus Mariota, who struggled in the loss. Overall, he threw two interceptions in the loss, one of which was returned for a TD by Drake Thomas in the third quarter.

Washington didn't even get on the board until halfway through the third when Mariota threw a TD pass to Terry McLaurin. But Seattle extended their lead to 24-7 when Darnold threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp to seal the deal.

Washington managed to score once more in garbage time, but their season looks darker by the day.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 9 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ARI 7 14 7 7 35 DAL 7 10 14 10 41

The Cardinals and Cowboys had quite the shootout, but Dallas ended up winning as they try to keep their season alive.

While the Cowboys' offense continues to play well, their defense has been awful. They allowed the Cardinals to score 31 points, including 21 in the first half alone. Kyler Murray played well in his return, throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns while running for 33.

But Dallas' offense kept things close, and eventually helped them take a lead in the 3rd quarter. CeeDee Lamb enjoyed a successful game, catching 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. By the end of the third, Dallas had a 31-28 lead.

The Cowboys took a two-possession lead when Javonte Williams ran for a 19-yard score. Not long after, Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a 25-yard TD, cutting that lead down to 38-35.

Dallas needed to waste 7:57 of clock in order to win the game. They managed to cut that time down to 4:12 on one last FG drive. But this gave Arizona plenty of time to come back with a TD.

Murray and the Cardinals actually drove to the DAL 32. But on 4th & 3, Trey McBride dropped a pass, leading to a turnover on downs. The Cowboys managed to drain the clock and win the game.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 9 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.