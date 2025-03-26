Maximum Football Season 2 has arrived, with new patch notes detailing a ton of new improvements. But Season 2 brings more than just bug fixes and quality of life improvements. This season, the developers introduced defensive hot routes, added Coach Mode to Online Exhibition, and brought alternate jerseys to Dynasty Mode. Without further ado, let's dive right in and learn about Maximum Football Season 2.

New retrowave stadium, faster progression, and more ways to play. Maximum Football Season 2: Vice Blitz is live on Xbox! 🎮🌴 👉 https://t.co/TnEbssH8XH pic.twitter.com/x5fKY4JZJ0 — Maximum Football (@MaxFootballGame) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maximum Football Season 2 launched on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025. Overall, the season pass still includes free and premium rewards, but players now progress faster. Furthermore, if you upgrade to the premium pass later in the year, you instantly unlock any premium rewards you would have already earned. Additionally, the developers fine-tuned the weekly and seasonal challenges too make them “more approachable” for players. Lastly, your stars now count towards weekly & seasonal progress regardless of whether you play online, offline, Dynasty, or Exhibition.

But what else does Season 2 bring to the table?

Season 2 adds defensive hot routes, letting you adjust a defender's assignment pre-snap. Want your strong safety to abandon his zone coverage and go straight for a blitz? Or would you rather have your MLB drop back in zone defense instead of man coverage? Regardless, defensive hot routes enable you the ability to make changes before the snap.

Additionally, Season 2 adds alternate jerseys to Dynasty Mode. Players can now create an alternate uniform whenever they want, and you can choose which uniform to wear before the game. Overall, alternate jerseys add a little more fun to your season, and you can use them whenever and however many times you want.

Lastly, Maximum Football Season 2 brings Coach Mode to Online Exhibition. If you prefer strategy over gameplay, or you just want to see who's a better coach, the option is now available to you.

Overall, that includes the main changes in terms of content. But Maximum Football Season 2 has a full list of patch notes, detailing all sorts of changes. Therefore, we listed the full set of patch notes below for your convenience.

Maximum Football Season 2 Patch Notes

New Features & Content

Added Vice Blitz (Season Pass 2) content.

Added defensive hot routes.

Added hot route option for TE/RB pass block assignments.

Added Coach Mode to Online Exhibition.

Challenge system rework: New challenge types, including ones available in Exhibition Mode.

Added new commentary lines.

Drill categories added to the drill selection screen.

3D Backgrounds now change based on Season Pass.

Gameplay Improvements & Fixes

Carrier Stadium now loads correctly in Online matches.

Missed conversion kicks will no longer trigger touchback flags.

Delay of game on conversion plays correctly sets the Line of Scrimmage.

Defense touchdown after a fumble will now end the game during odd overtime turns.

AI will now decline penalties if doing so is beneficial (e.g., gaining more yards and not avoiding loss of down).

Tackling the holder with the ball no longer triggers an invalid Roughing the Kicker (RTK) penalty.

Fixed referee backward movement when players delay the game.

Play direction indicator now replicates properly.

Spectated broadcast/instant replay camera switching fixed.

Auto replay spectate-broadcast camera switching now works correctly.

Fake pass (pump fake) animation improved.

Sprint animation tweaks.

Overall, Fixed MFATUpdateNearbyThreat ignoring defenders behind the ball carrier.

Dynasty Mode Fixes & Updates

Fixed alternate uniform selection issues in Dynasty mode.

Fixed incorrect team selection in Dynasty mode.

Unlock button now correctly disables after unlocking all prospect attributes.

Overall, Fixed various UI issues (conflicting or extra button prompts).

Multiplayer / Online Play Fixes

Fixed custom uniform selection not applying in MPL Online games.

Fixed alternate uniforms not showing in MPL vs CPU games.

Fixed penalization bug when accepting Online Exhibition invite while in matchmaking queue.

Overall, Fixed issue where another player's disconnect caused incorrect popup behavior in Online Exhibition.

Commentary now functions correctly in multiplayer matches.

Customization & UI Improvements

Increased character limits in team and player customization.

Fixed issue where only changing team colors didn’t save properly.

Customization team select softlock fix.

Card pack UI texture fix.

UI – Rank badge visual update.

Card pack texture improvements.

UI – Drill category visuals updated.

Overall, Fixed visual noise/grain in Coach Mode play selection screen.

Animation Updates

Added new catch animations, jump/turnaround catch animations, and adjustments to catch behavior.

Updated passing animations.

Added new pump fake animation.

Adjusted scramble animations.

Adjusted Block – Open Field animations.

Open field QB diagonal movement additions.

Pass animations now processed and motion matched.

Post-touchdown celebrations slightly slowed down.

Adjusted sideline player reactions.

Tweak to sideline player/coaches reaction timing and behaviors.

Sideline coach improvements (WIP): Added head tracking, idle animations, bench locomotion, and reaction emotes (shout, clap, angry).

Updated locomotion logic for sideline coaches.

Audio Improvements

Ambience toggle audio fix.

Improved presnap, pass, and audible meta sounds.

Kick return commentary variations.

Start of down commentary variations.

Various multiplayer commentary fixes.

Stability, Crash Fixes & Optimizations

Crash fixes for Carrier Stadium and other scenarios.

Fixed players stuck in ground after skipping halftime cutscene.

Better handling of initial login flow in offline mode.

Fixed connection overlay showing over error popups.

Minor performance optimizations.

General stadium fixes.

Fixed a bug where changing team colors only didn’t save correctly. Furthermore.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Maximum Football Season 2. Moreover, we hope you enjoy everything the newest season has to offer. Overall, the biggest addition for us is definitely the defensive hot routes. But we look forward to seeing what else the developer plans to add in the coming months.

Lastly, for more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Furthermore.