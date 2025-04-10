NBA 2K25 has released its final overall player ratings update of the 2024-25 regular season, just ahead of the NBA Play-In Tournament set to begin on April 15. With the postseason looming, this April ratings adjustment highlights the players who have surged in performance during the season’s closing stretch. Leading the update are Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton — each of whom has played a pivotal role in their respective team’s playoff positioning.

The April ratings serve as a reflection of recent player momentum, factoring in critical performances that could shape how teams finish the regular season and enter the postseason. With only a handful of games remaining, NBA 2K’s latest update offers a snapshot of the league’s current landscape, showcasing stars stepping up in high-stakes moments.

The final #2KRatings update for the NBA Regular Season are out 🚨 What are your takes? pic.twitter.com/i7lnC4pjn3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kawhi Leonard jumps to a 91 overall player rating in NBA 2K25

Kawhi Leonard has delivered a dominant stretch over the past 10 games, helping propel the Clippers back into the upper half of the Western Conference standings. In that span, Leonard has averaged 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting an efficient 54.7% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the arc.

His recent surge has coincided with one of the league’s best team records over the last 20 games, with the Clippers posting a 16-4 mark — trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, who are each 17-3 in that stretch.

Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game across 35 appearances this season. He is shooting 49.3% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range.

In recognition of his recent performances, NBA 2K25 has given Leonard a +2 boost to his overall player rating, raising him to a 91. The Clippers are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference at 48-32.

Ja Morant receives a 92 overall

The Memphis Grizzlies have found momentum late in the season, winning three straight games following the dismissal of their franchise’s winningest head coach with Taylor Jenkins. Ja Morant has played a crucial role during that streak, averaging 31.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 48% from three.

Morant capped off the Grizzlies’ recent run with a buzzer-beating game-winner against the Miami Heat, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s most electrifying guards.

On the season, Morant is averaging 23.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.7% from deep over 48 games played. Memphis currently sits sixth in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record, attempting to secure a playoff berth without entering the Play-In.

NBA 2K25 has rewarded Morant’s resurgence with a +1 boost to his overall player rating, bringing him to a 92.

Tyrese Haliburton climbs to a 90 overall

Tyrese Haliburton has been instrumental in the Indiana Pacers’ push toward the postseason, leading the team to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-31 record. The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games and are riding a five-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.

During that 10-game span, Haliburton has averaged 19.1 points, 10.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

On the season, the All-Star guard is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game across 72 contests while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc. Notably, he is posting a career-low turnover percentage at just 9.8 per 100 possessions.

NBA 2K25 has recognized Haliburton’s steady production and leadership with a +1 boost to his overall player rating, raising him to a 90.

Full list of NBA 2K25’s April player ratings update

NBA 2K25’s final regular season ratings update highlights the players who have surged when it matters most. Veterans like Kawhi Leonard continue to elevate their play on both ends of the floor as the postseason nears, proving their ability to lead contending teams in high-pressure situations. Meanwhile, Ja Morant’s clutch performances and offensive spark have fueled a much-needed turnaround for Memphis in the closing stretch.

The update also emphasizes the evolution of rising stars like Tyrese Haliburton, whose consistent efficiency and playmaking have positioned the Pacers as legitimate contenders in the East. As teams jostle for playoff seeding, these player rating adjustments reflect the impact of both seasoned veterans and emerging stars.

With the Play-In Tournament and postseason around the corner, NBA 2K25’s player ratings will remain closely tied to on-court performance. These updates offer a real-time view into the players shaping the 2024-25 season’s final chapter. The full list of updated ratings for April captures the momentum swings and standout efforts that have defined the league’s stretch run.

Here is the full list of player ratings changes in the April update:

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 91 OVR (+1)

Dyson Daniels: 85 OVR (+1)

Zaccharie Risacher: 81 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)

Vít Krejčí: 76 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye: 74 OVR (-1)

Dominick Barlow: 73 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Derrick White: 87 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 85 OVR (+1)

Sam Hauser: 78 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 78 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 76 OVR (+1)

Baylor Scheierman: 71 OVR (+2)

Brooklyn Nets

D'Angelo Russell: 79 OVR (-1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 77 OVR (-1)

Ziaire Williams: 77 OVR (-2)

Jalen Wilson: 76 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Martin: 76 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (-1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Josh Green: 75 OVR (-1)

K.J. Simpson: 74 OVR (+1)

DaQuan Jeffries: 74 OVR (+1)

Tidjane Salaun: 73 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey: 85 OVR (+2)

Coby White: 85 OVR (+1)

Matas Buzelis: 79 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter: 79 OVR (+1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers