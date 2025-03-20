NBA 2K has released its latest player ratings update for March, highlighting standout performances from Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Each player has earned an overall rating increase in NBA 2K25 following impressive stretches in the second half of the season.

🗣️ New #2KRatings just dropped! Let's hear your take on these ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y6chQqApfa — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

James Harden receives a 90 overall player rating in NBA 2K25

James Harden has experienced a resurgence in his 16th NBA season, elevating his production in his second year with the Clippers. The 35-year-old is currently averaging 22.5 points, 8.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game across 66 contests, leading the Clippers to a 39-30 record and seventh place in the Western Conference. His strong play this season also earned him his 11th All-Star appearance in San Francisco.

Compared to his first season with the Clippers — where he averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game — Harden has significantly increased his scoring. His recent performances have been particularly dominant, highlighted by a 50-point outing with six three-pointers in the Clippers' March 5 win over the Detroit Pistons. Since that game, he has averaged 29.1 points, 9.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Harden’s standout stretch has earned him a +2 boost, bringing his overall rating in NBA 2K25 up to 90.

Paolo Banchero rises to a 90 overall

Paolo Banchero has continued his ascension as one of the league’s top young stars, delivering stellar performances since the All-Star break. In the 14 games since returning from the break, Banchero has averaged 29.5 points — ranking second in the NBA behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35.1) — along with 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range.

On the season, the 22-year-old forward is averaging 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.7% from deep across 36 games. Banchero missed significant time early in the season due to a torn oblique but has been instrumental in the Magic’s efforts to stay in the playoff race.

Despite Orlando's struggles with injuries, including key absences that have contributed to their 32-38 record and current standing as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, Banchero’s individual impact has been undeniable. His near triple-double performance of 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists helped snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' franchise-record 16-game winning streak this past Sunday.

His strong performances have led NBA 2K25 to increase his player rating by +1, bringing him to a 90 overall.

Austin Reaves jumps to an 87 overall

Austin Reaves has been a key contributor for the Lakers in his fourth NBA season, posting career-best numbers. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 19.6 points, six assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.4% from three across 61 contests.

His recent performances have garnered even more attention, particularly with LeBron James sidelined due to a groin strain. Over his last five games, Reaves has averaged 29.0 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range. In nine games without James, he has increased those numbers to 27.9 points, 8.3 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc.

Reaves’ impact has helped the Lakers maintain their position near the top of the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles currently holds a 43-25 record, sitting third in the conference. Since January 17, the Lakers have compiled a 22-8 record, the fourth-best mark in the league over that span, including an eight-game winning streak — their longest since their 2019-20 championship season.

In recognition of his elevated play, NBA 2K25 has increased Reaves' overall rating by +2, bringing him up to 87.

Full list of NBA 2K25’s March player ratings update

NBA 2K25’s latest update recognizes the continued excellence of veteran stars like James Harden, who has rediscovered his elite scoring ability with the Clippers. It also captures the rise of young talents like Paolo Banchero, whose breakout performances have kept the Magic in playoff contention despite injuries. Additionally, the update acknowledges key contributors like Austin Reaves, who has stepped up in LeBron James’ absence to keep the Lakers among the top teams in the West.

As the season progresses, these updates will continue to reflect the dynamic performances shaping the league, ensuring that in-game ratings stay aligned with real-life achievements. With each adjustment, NBA 2K25 provides a closer connection to the evolving narratives and standout moments of the 2024-25 season.

Here is the full list of player ratings changes in the March update:

Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu: 84 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 81 OVR (+1)

Zaccharie Risacher: 80 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye: 75 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown: 91 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 88 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 84 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 81 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams: 79 OVR (+1)

Keon Johnson: 77 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Martin: 75 OVR (+1)

Maxwell Lewis: 71 OVR (+2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 88 OVR (-1)

Miles Bridges: 84 OVR (+1)

DaQuan Jeffries: 73 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

Coby White: 84 OVR (+2)

Nikola Vucevic: 84 OVR (-1)

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+3)

Kevin Huerter: 78 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (-2)

Sam Merrill: 75 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall: 81 OVR (+2)

Klay Thompson: 80 OVR (+1)

Max Christie: 78 OVR (-1)

Brandon Williams: 76 OVR (+6) – largest overall increase in NBA 2K25's March player ratings update

Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (-1)

Kessler Edwards: 75 OVR (+4)

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray: 87 OVR (+1)

Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 83 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)

Jimmy Butler: 87 OVR (+1)

Draymond Green: 84 OVR (+2)

Gary Payton II: 79 OVR (+2)

Moses Moody: 79 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets

Jalen Green: 86 OVR (+1)

Tari Eason: 84 OVR (+2)

Jabari Smith Jr.: 82 OVR (+2)

Fred VanVleet: 80 OVR (-1)

Aaron Holiday: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 89 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 82 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 80 OVR (+1)

T.J. McConnell: 79 OVR (-1)

Ben Sheppard: 74 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden: 90 OVR (+2)

Kawhi Leonard: 89 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 88 OVR (+2)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (+1)

Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves: 87 OVR (+2)

Dalton Knecht: 78 OVR (+1)

Jordan Goodwin: 76 OVR (+1)

Gabe Vincent: 76 OVR (-1)

Alex Len: 72 OVR (-2)

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: 91 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 87 OVR (+2)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)

Luke Kennard: 79 OVR (+1)

Vince Williams Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)

G.G. Jackson: 76 OVR (-2)

Lamar Stevens: 75 OVR (+1)

Marvin Bagley III: 75 OVR (-2)

Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins: 80 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Haywood Highsmith: 76 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 75 OVR (-1)

See how NBA 2K25's player ratings compare to the All-Star break update featuring Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, and Norman Powell

Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (-2)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (-1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 80 OVR (+2)

Mike Conley: 79 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans

C.J. McCollum: 84 OVR (-1)

Yves Missi: 80 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 79 OVR (-1)

Karlo Matković: 78 OVR (+2)

Bruce Brown: 75 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein: 84 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Williams: 79 OVR (+2)

Aaron Wiggins: 79 OVR (-1)

Kenrich Williams: 78 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 90 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 79 OVR (-1)

Cory Joseph: 73 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes: 84 OVR (+2)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (+1)

Guerschon Yabusele: 78 OVR (-1)

Jeff Dowtin: 75 OVR (+4)

Adem Bona: 75 OVR (+2)

Ricky Council IV: 75 OVR (+1)

Jalen Hood-Schifino: 73 OVR (+1)

Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal: 84 OVR (-1)

Nick Richards: 79 OVR (+1)

Ryan Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)

Bol Bol: 76 OVR (-2)

Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija: 84 OVR (+3)

Anfernee Simons: 84 OVR (+1)

Donovan Clingan: 80 OVR (+1)

Dalano Banton: 74 OVR (-2)

Sacramento Kings