Brawl Stars Season 49 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Dragons and Fairies represent the theme for Season, with 60 free rewards for everyone who completes the Brawl Pass this month. Without further ado, let's look at all Rewards for the Brawl Stars Season 49 Brawl Pass.
Brawl Stars Season 49 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Resource Keys, Starr Drops, & More
Dragons or Fairies? WHY NOT BOTH?! 🐉🧚
🗝️ ONLY on Supercell Store – Get the Brawl Pass Plus and earn an extra Buffie Key (valid only for 48 hours!)*
✨ Also on Supercell Store: Claim Bling freebies every day from today to April 8. If enough players claim it, everyone will get… pic.twitter.com/juyduTxTWZ
— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 2, 2026
|TIER
|FREE PASS
|BRAWL PASS
|BRAWL PASS PLUS
|Free Tier
|Resource Key
|Resource Key
|Buffie Key
|1
|1000 Power Points
|1000 Coins
|100 Gems
|2
|1000 Coins
|500 Power Points
|Skin Key
|3
|Mega Box
|1000 Bling
|Resource Key
|4
|200 Credits
|100 Credits
|Brawler Key
|5
|Chaos Drop
|Player Pin
|3000 Coins
|6
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|1500 Power Points
|7
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|1500 Bling
|8
|1000 Coins
|100 Credits
|9
|Starr Drop
|500 Bling
|10
|1000 Power Points
|500 Power Points
|11
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|12
|200 Credits
|100 Credits
|13
|Starr Drop
|Player Pin
|14
|1000 Coins
|500 Coins
|15
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|16
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|17
|Starr Drop
|Player Pin
|18
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|19
|Starr Drop
|500 Bling
|20
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|21
|Chaos Drop
|New Spray
|22
|1000 Coins
|100 Credits
|23
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|24
|500 Power Points
|500 Power Points
|25
|500 Credits
|1000 Credits
|26
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|27
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|28
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|29
|Chaos Drop
|Player Pin
|30
|1000 Coins
|500 Power Points
|31
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|32
|200 Credits
|100 Credits
|33
|Starr Drop
|200 Credits
|34
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|35
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|36
|1000 Coins
|100 Credits
|37
|Chaos Drop
|Player Pin
|38
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|39
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|40
|1000 Coins
|500 Coins
|41
|Starr Drop
|10 Gems
|42
|10 Gems
|1000 Coins
|43
|Chaos Drop
|100 Bling
|44
|1000 Coins
|1000 Coins
|45
|Starr Drop
|Player Icon
|46
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|47
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|48
|500 Coins
|1000 Coins
|49
|200 Power Points
|100 Credits
|50
|Legendary Starr Drop
|500 Power Points
|51
|Starr Drop
|500 Coins
|52
|1000 Coins
|100 Bling
|53
|Starr Drop
|100 Credits
|54
|200 Power Points
|Brawler Key
|55
|Mega Box
|1000 Coins
|56
|200 Bling
|100 Bling
|57
|200 Power Points
|1000 Coins
|58
|1000 Coins
|200 Credits
|59
|500 Power Points
|Skin Key
|60
|Chaos Drop
|“Mythical” Player Title
Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 49 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.
For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers – 3,600 Power Points, 12,500 Coins, 1,400 Credits, 2 Mega Boxes, 6 Chaos Drops, 1 Legendary Starr Drop, a Resource Key, and Starr Drops of varying rarities, as well as 200 Bling. With the Resource Key, you can earn 2,000 Power Points, 2,000 Coins, or 5,000 Bling.
Lastly, the final free reward includes a Chaos Drop. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Najia.
Brawl Pass ($8.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive 2,500 more credits, 9,500 more Coins, 2,500 Power Points, an extra Resource Key, and more. Furthermore, they receive a Skin Key, a Player Title, and Bling. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins.
Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus ($12.99) players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost for their season progress. Furthermore, they receive an additional seven rewards, which include four keys (Brawler, Resource, Skin, Buffie), as well as Coins, Power Points, and Bling.
When you reach level 60 of the Brawl Pass, you can choose your reward every time you earn 2,800 XP. These rewards range from Angelic Drops to other resources.
Overall, Season 49 brings a Dragons and Fairies theme to the game. But more importantly, this marks the third season of a brand new Brawl Pass. Overall. it includes a total of 60 rewards now for both the paid and free track, if you can manage to earn all the rewards.
Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 49!
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