A new MLB Perfect Inning 26 update arrived this week, adding refreshed rosters, City Connect Uniforms, and more to celebrate the beginning of a brand new MLB season. In addition, players can now dive into Opening Day in-game events, complete missions and more in this exciting new update. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

MLB Perfect Inning 26 Opening Day Update – Everything You Need to Know

Developer Com2uS updated MLB Perfect Inning 26, adding things like:

Refreshed Rosters

Official Schedule across all 30 teams

“City Connect” Uniforms

Opening Day in-game events

The most important addition to this update is the obvious refreshing of the game's rosters. Additionally, the schedules have been updated, too, giving you the most up-to-date rosters and games for the new season.

Furthermore, the developers added “City Connect” uniforms to the game. For newcomers to baseball, these uniforms are part of a special series of alternate jerseys created by Nike in collaboration with the MLB. These jerseys vary in design but all serve to represent the city and fandom of each franchise.

Overall, the following teams received City Connect Uniforms in Perfect Inning 26:

Los Angeles Angels

Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays

Expect additional teams to receive City Connect Uniforms of their own in future updates.

Additionally, Com2uS also added new in-game events to celebrate Opening Day. Complete daily missions tailored to your team and earn items to improve your roster. If you complete all missions over a maximum period of 30 days, you receive that team's City Connect Jersey!

For those who are new to Perfect Inning 26, it's a mobile baseball game developed by Com2uS. They're the same developer who released 9 Innings as well as 9 Innings Rivals. So it's safe to say they're quite fond of baseball.

The game features various modes you can tackle solo or cooperatively. It also features 15v15 PvP, so download today and join a club to help your friends achieve victory. The game features a variety of other modes all of which feature fully 3D player models of real MLB players.

The MLB Season is finally underway, making it a perfect time to jump in and join the fun!

Overall, that includes everything we know about the MLB Perfect Inning 26 Opening Day update. We look forward to seeing what else Com2uS adds to the game over the course of the season.

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