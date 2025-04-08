EA Sports is celebrating Washington Capitals' Legend Alex Ovechkin with new in-game content for NHL 25. Ovechkin scored his 895th regular season goal over the weekend in the team's loss to the New York Islanders, breaking Wayne Gretzky's long-standing record. At 39 years old, Ovi is still proving that he's one of the best in the league. And now, EA Sports is honoring his accomplishment with some cool new items in NHL 25. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

EA Sports Adds New Alex Ovechkin HUT & WOC Items To Celebrate His 895th Goal

To celebrate Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking 895th regular season goal, the following items will be available for free in NHL 25:

Free Ovi Base Card (88 OVR) – Milestone Upgradeable Card for all players in HUT

– Milestone Upgradeable Card for all players in HUT “895” WOC Jersey for all players in WOC

These items can be earned for free by simply logging into NHL 25. Firstly, the Free Ovi Base card starts at 88 OVR, but can be upgraded through Milestones over time. At 99 OVR, this card is extremely powerful, and will automatically improve your lineup.

Additionally, WOC players receive a new “895” jersey, celebrating Ovechkin's monumental accomplishment. Again, just log in and enter the mode to see the new Jersey item.

In the 1,487th game of his career, Alexander scored his 895th regular season goal. Interestingly enough, it took the same amount of game for Wayne Gretzky to score his 894th goal. While Gretzky still leads in Assists and Points, his longtime goal record has finally been toppled.

The Washington Capitals drafted Alexander Ovechkin first overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. Since then, Ovi has earned 13 All-Star nods, as well as a Stanley Cup he won back in 2018. He's an eight time All-Star first teamer, and a four-time second teamer. Overall, there's nothing to say about him that hasn't been said already.

In the Capitals' 1-4 loss to the Islanders, Ovechkin scored his record-breaking goal in the 2nd Period with 7:26 remaining. Although the team ended up losing, it was still a historic day for both Ovi and the franchise. The team is still first place in the Metropolitan Division, and they already clinched a playoff spot.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the new Alex Ovechkin items in NHL 25. We encourage players to log in, which is all you need to do to receive some great content. See you out there on the ice with your new Ovi themed items!

Lastly, for more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.