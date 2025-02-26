PGA Tour 2K25 features a roster of playable golfers who you can take out onto the greens. Along with the game's three cover athletes, there's a selection of both men and women golfers to choose from. Therefore, we decided to list the current PGA Tour 2K25 Roster so far for your convenience. Without further ado, let's take. look!

PGA Tour 2K25 Roster – All Confirmed Playable Pro Golfers

So far, the following Golfers are confirmed to be playable characters in PGA Tour 2K25:

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brooke Henderson

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Lydia Ko

Rose Zhang

Tom Kim

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

The game's three cover athletes, Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Matt Fitzpatrick headline the list. The trio appear on the game's Standard and Deluxe Edition cover, and you'll be able to use them in-game.

Overall, the roster so far features 11 players (eight men, three women) at launch. You'll be able to play as or compete against these pros in PGA Tour 2K25's various modes. This includes the Major Tournaments, which are playable for the first time ever in the series.

Many of the additions make sense, like 2016 Women's PGA Championship winner Brooke Henderson. Many of these pros are either accomplished veterans of the game, or upcoming players who'll be exciting to watch in the future. Overall, it's a pretty solid selection of players that we look forward to checking out in the game.

Furthermore, we wonder who else could join the roster post launch. There are plenty of other talented pros who make sense, but we won't know who the developers plan to add until closer to launch. In the meantime, we look forward to playing with the launch golfers. If you're new to PGA Tour 2K, it might be wise to play with these golfers to get an idea of your play style. It could help you craft your MyPLAYER throughout their Career.

Overall, that includes all playable pro golfers on the PGA Tour 2K25 Roster so far. Of course, you'll also be able to create your own MyPLAYER and take to the greens with them when the game launches. But if you feel like using a real pro, you'll have options. We hope you enjoy playing with them when the game launches this year.

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.