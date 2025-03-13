The new MLB Rivals Cover Athlete has been revealed, and Philadelphia Phillies' superstar Bryce Harper will grace the cover. He is joined by San Fransisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee, and L.A. Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Together, the trio of players will be on the cover of Com2uS' next baseball video game. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Phillies' Bryce Harper Revealed as new Cover Athlete for MLB Rivals

Com2uS has revealed the Cover Athletes for their upcoming MLB Rivals game, and it includes:

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Jung Ho Lee – San Francisco Giants

Yoshinobu Yamamoto – L.A. Dodgers

Each player has their own cover. Furthermore, it marks the first time that Bryce Harper has graced the cover of an MLB video game since 2019 (MLB The Show 19). Harper is a veteran of the game, with a career full of great accomplishments. The 2-time NL MVP and eight-time All-Star signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. In that span, he helped the team make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

While the four-time Silver Slugger winner hasn't won it all yet, he's been a part of a Philly team that's been competitive for the last five years. He makes for a great cover athlete for MLB Rivals.

MLB RIVALS is a free-to-play baseball video game that is currently in Early Access on Steam and mobile. It will be the only official MLB-Licensed baseball game that features direct-control pitching on PC. It offers full controller support, and can be played on the road via Steam Deck. The game will also be available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MLB Rivals will feature add new improvements in an effort to make the game better than ever before. Some of these improvements include:

2025 Live Cards dynamically adjust based on real-life performances

New Special Cards feature elite players from previous seasons

New Ranked Tournament with a best-of-seven format. New rewards offered at the end of each season.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the new MLB Rivals Cover Athlete, Bryce Harper. If you're a PC or mobile player looking for an MLB gaming experience, we recommend checking out this free-to-play title. With a new baseball season just ahead of us, now's the perfect time to pick up the virtual bat and hit some dingers!

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.