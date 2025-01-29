The PlayStation Plus Games for February 2025 have been revealed. PS+ members of any subscription tier can download these three games for free during the month of February. However, the games of January will no longer be available, so add them to your Library if you want to check them out eventually. Without further ado, let's check out the PlayStation Plus titles for February 2025.

What Are the PlayStation Plus Games for February 2025?

Expand Tweet

Starting on February 4th, 2025 PlayStation Plus users can add Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Repac to their Library. As long as you have a PS+ subscription, you'll be able to enjoy these titles to your heart's content.

Starbreeze Entertainment's Payday 3 was nowhere near as successful as its predecessor, but putting it on PlayStation Plus should help increase its population. The cooperative first-person shooter sees you pulling off heists to rake in lots of cash. Of course, how much you make and how easy the job is depends on your skill, among other factors. Work together with your teammates to pull of the ultimate score and earn lots of dough!

Squanch Games' High On Life is a comedic first-person shooter follows a human who teams up with a talking gun to take down an intergalactic drug cartel. Throughout the game, you meet more of these guns, called Gatlians, each who have their own special abilities. As you explore the different worlds, you'll interact with more characters, upgrade your equipment and weapons, and take down tons of cool bosses.

Lastly, Pac-Man World Repac is a remake of the 1999 platformer. But this remake makes plenty of changes that make it worth checking out. Between overhauled boss battles, altered stages, and new enemy types, the remake offers a lot of new content. Furthermore, Pac-Man now has a few new techniques to help him overcome the challenges ahead. The game runs on the Unity Engine, but the controls feel a lot smoother than the original.

Overall, that includes every game included in the PlayStation Plus February lineup. As we mentioned before, you only need to have a basic ps+ subscription in order to add these games to your library. Then, as long as you have a PS+ subscription, you'll be able to play these games whenever you want. We hope you enjoy playing them when February comes!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.