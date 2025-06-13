A new Rainbow Six Siege X Patch is now available, adding numerous bug fixes to gameplay, audio, and much more in terms of user experience. With Siege X launching this week, a few technical hiccups were expected, but Ubisoft has already addressed some of these issues right away. So, what can players hope to see improved in the new update? Let's find out.

Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 2.1 Patch Notes

Siege X is now Free Access! Play the game at no charge and see what the next generation has in store. pic.twitter.com/owAB1tgLBA — Rainbow Six Siege X (@Rainbow6Game) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gameplay – Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 2.1 Patch Notes

The Patch fixed the following bugs:

Unstable animation hen opening or closing Rauora's D.O.M. Panels.

The prompt to enter windows disappears after exiting rappel, preventing completion of the tutorial.

Clash appears upside down in all Play hub backgrounds.

An incorrect reload animation plays when the player reloads the Golden Gun.

Blackbeard's Mk17 scope abruptly tilts left when aiming down sights (ADS).

Players don't receive Assist score points when an enemy they pinged is killed by an ally.

Hostage's hands not visible when escorted in 1 st person view.

person view. Corrupted and distorted textures appear during a Dual Front match.

Corrupted map textures appear after being knocked down by Nomad's Airjab ability into the metal fence at A1-2F Bunks Hallway.

Graphical glitches occur during a Dual Front match on certain configurations when using Ultra graphics options.

User Experience – Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 2.1 Patch Notes

The Patch fixed the following bugs:

A small box is visible near the Clearance Level.

Iana's Solar Raid uniform patches look too dark.

The flag on Iana's Collision Point uniform is too dark.

The patches on Zofia's, Fuze's, Glaz's and Thatcher's Collision Point uniforms look too dark.

Patches and insignias on multiple Operators appear too dark when the Deadly Omen uniform is equipped.

The patches and insignias of multiple Operators are too dark while the Demon Veil uniform is equipped.

The recharge circle overlaps with the fuel gauge in the Breaching Torch UI.

Ying's Augmented Reality headgear appears on the Augmented Reality uniform thumbnail.

A message appears while piloting a drone in a newly captured enemy point after the player has died.

Azami's default headgear appears overly exposed due to lighting.

Patches on multiple Operators appear darker than the rest of their uniforms while wearing the Crystal Guard uniform.

Esports championships with invalid dates incorrectly marked as completed.

Placeholder tiers and titles incorrectly displayed in the Recommended Challenges section in the Play hub.

A player's Operator icon appears twice.

AUDIO – Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 2.1 Patch Notes

The Patch fixed the following bugs:

Goyo's Volcan Canister explosion sound effects phase during detonation.

That includes all the patch notes in this update.

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Rainbow Six Siege X Patch, and the game's first since Siege X launched. We hope this patch brings you a better experience with less bugs. Generally, this update focuses on bug fixes. Primarily, they applied these fixes to gameplay and audio, along with other things for user experience.

Siege X launched this week, bringing a complete evolution to Rainbow Six Siege. Overall, this includes a new mode, modernized maps, overhauled audio, and much more. Ubisoft plans to update the game over time, with more operations (seasons) planned for 2025. And best of, it offers a free-access version for new players to dive into.

