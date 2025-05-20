We've got the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. We've reached the Conference Finals Round, where the last two teams in the West will duke it out for a trip to the Finals. Minnesota defeated Golden State with ease in five games. Meanwhile, OKC won a hard-fought battle with Denver to stay alive. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series, but for now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 124-118. In this high-scoring affair, both teams kept it close for most of the game. But Minnesota broke away with a solid lead in the end, giving them just enough to pull through in Game 1. And because of that, they now lead 1-0 in this series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 34 20 32 38 124 OKC 26 31 24 37 118

Julius Randle led the Wolves with 39 points along with 4 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Anthony Edwards also played a huge role in the win, scoring 31 points while earning six rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Furthermore, Mike Conley added 23 points to the board along with 3 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. Overall, the entire Timberwolves starting lineup did more than enough to get the win here.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had quite the night, scoring 58 points while getting eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks. Chet Holmgren helped, adding another 18 points and eight rebounds. Other than him and Jalen Williams, no other player scored more than six points. But despite SGA's big numbers, they weren't enough to help the Thunder win the first game of the series.

One big mistake on OKC's end was the amount of fouls committed. Minnesota converted 31 of 37 total Free Throw attempts, while OKC only converted 20 FTs. Furthermore, the Thunder weren't secure with the ball, allowing 14 turnovers to Minnesota's. Additionally, the Timberwolves scored 19 points off turnovers. By playing off OKC's mistakes, the Wolves took game 1.

Despite converting a smaller number of FGs, Minnesota only converted five less shots than the Thunder. Furthermore, they were more accurate with their Three Pointers. Although OKC earned more rebounds, they failed to capitalize on those situations, allowing the Timberwolves to either stay in the game, or increase their lead.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Timberwolves STAT Thunder 41/91 (45%) Field Goals 46/85 (54%) 11/30 (37%) Three Pointers 6/18 (34%) 31/37 (84%) Free Throws 20/25 (80%) 18 Offensive Rebounds 16 28 Defensive Rebounds 38 10 Steals 5 2 Blocks 3 5 (19) Turnovers (Points Off) 14 (4) 14 Team Fouls 21

10 Biggest Lead 7 25:54 Time of Possession 22:04

With the win, the Timberwolves secure Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. They did a great job of matching the Thunder's high-octane offense. Not only did Edwards play well, but several other players in the starting lineup. They'll continue to be relied upon as they play one more game in OKC before heading back to Minnesota. We'll see if they can extend their lead before their trip back home begins.

Meanwhile, the Thunder lose Game 1, and now trail 0-1 in the series. While their offense played well, they struggled on defense to contain Minnesota's best players. However, we just saw this Thunder team win a seven game series over Denver. So we know they're prepared to take this series all the way to Game 7 if need be. We'll see if they can tie it up before heading to Minnesota later this week.

The series continues in OKC for Game 2, but both teams travel to Minnesota for Games 3 & 4. Should Minnesota take a 2-0 lead, there's a chance they could somehow end the series back home. But we know better than to assume the Thunder will just give up. We look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

