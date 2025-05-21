We've got the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. The Thunder took care of business in Game 1, defeating the Timberwolves 114-88. Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking to rebound from their loss and tie the series up before heading back home. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 112-105. Oklahoma got off to a strong start, taking a 10-point lead and never looking back in the win. The Timberwolves tried to come back, cutting the lead at times and scoring in garbage time. But in the end, they ultimately failed to tie the series up. Because of that, the Thunder took over in Game 2.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 24 24 25 32 105 OKC 34 23 28 27 112

Jalen Williams led the Thunder will 33 points in the win. Additionally, he earned a team-high eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped another 29 points while earning five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren added another 15 points each, while also earning a combined 10 rebounds,, five assists, three steals, and one block. Overall, the Thunder played well in all phases of the game.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 28 points. Additionally, he earned two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Anthony Edwards added another 27 points to the board, with five rebounds and seven assists. Rudy Gobert dropped 18 points, but besides those three, nobody else scored more than nine points. The Wolves will need to see more from their depth players if they want to beat the Thunder.

The Thunder were simply more accurate, converting more field goals and free throws in the win. Additionally, they earned more total rebounds and steals. One area Minnesota performed better was points off turnovers (19), but they still turned the ball over 11 times in the loss. Overall, OKC simply outplayed them across the board.

Despite having more time with the ball, the Wolves allowed the Thunder to take a 16-point lead early in this contest. While they did, at times, come somewhat close to bringing it back, they struggled when their star players got off the court. We'll see if their bench players can do more against this powerful Thunder squad.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Timberwolves STAT Thunder 40/84 (48%) Field Goals 42/75 (56%) 12/31 (39%) Three Pointers 7/20 (35%) 13/17 (76%) Free Throws 21/26 (81%) 10 Offensive Rebounds 9 29 Defensive Rebounds 38 8 Steals 10 5 Blocks 2 11 (19) Turnovers (Points Off) 13 (14) 14 Team Fouls 10

0 Biggest Lead 16 25:35 Time of Possession 22:24

With the win, the Thunder now take a 2-0 lead in the series. If they keep playing like this, they can potentially end the series by Game 4 in Minnesota. They just played seven games with Denver, so ideally, they'd like to prevent such a long series again. Furthermore, they'll be nice and rested for the NBA Finals, if they can make it that far. We'll see what the Thunder do moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves now trail 0-2 in this series. On the upside, they return back home for Games 3 & 4 in hopes of tying the series up. The main goal here is to prevent the Thunder from winning their third game in the series. Once that happens, we'll find it very hard for the Wolves to come through. We'll see what they can do in Games 3 and beyond.

The series now heads to Minnesota for Games 3 & 4. Should the Timberwolves win at least one game, the series will return to OKC for Game 5. But in order for that to happen, Ant the crew will have to find a way to win against this Thunder team.We look forward to seeing what happens next!

That wraps up our Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

