A new UFC 5 Update arrived, with Patch Notes detailing new additions like Mauricio Ruffy and gameplay improvements. The Lightweight fighter joins several other fighters and can be used after downloading the update. Furthermore, the patch notes mention various bug fixes and gameplay improvements in an effort to improve your experience. Without further ado, let's take a look at the new update.

UFC 5 Update 1.21 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

The first look at Ruffy's #UFC5 Ratings 💥👊 Brazil’s rising star Mauricio Ruffy is now in-game🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UNxjP7FY51 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

General

New Fighters Mauricio Ruffy added to UFC 5 Roster Additional Alter Egos coming April 8th

New assorted vanity rewards addedd

“The new gloves are old gloves.” Active fighters will now be wearing the pre-April 2024 Official UFC gloves

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that caused TJ Dillashaw's Signature Forward Lunge and Major Forward Lunge inputs to be swapped

Fixed a rare animation issue that could occur in TJ Dillashaw's Signature Lunges

Bugs

Fixed some rare camera issues

Fixed some rare crash triggers

Ruffy's is a four star rating with the following notable attributes:

96 Punch Speed

96 Footwork

95 Punch Power

The 28 year old fighter is currently 12-1 in his career, with four of his last five wins being a KO/TKO. He won Performance of The Night after his most recent victory over King Green. Although not a high-ranked fighter, Ruffy is slowly building up an impressive resume. At the time of writing he has no scheduled fight so far. But we expect to see him back in action soon enough.

Fun Fact: his moniker Ruffy was given to him by his brother, and was inspired by One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy.

Overall, the update's patch notes mention a few notable changes. Firstly, there was a big focus TJ Dillashaw. Essentially, the developers fixed a couple issues with the fighter, which should lead to less issues. Another fix includes one to his animation during his Signature Lunges.

Furthermore, the update addresses some minor bugs, like rare camera and crashing issues. Essentially, the experience should be a bit smoother with hopefully less crashing. Additionally, the update mentions new and upcoming Alter Egos, which are coming to the game on April 8th, 2025. Lastly, all active fighters will now wear the pre-Apri 2024 Official UFC gloves to heighten the authenticity.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the UFC 5 Update 1.21 Patch Notes. We look forward to trying out Ruffy in this exciting new update. Hope you enjoy the latest update!

Lastly, For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.