New WWE 2K25 Showcase Details have been revealed today, including the full match of list of fights you can re-live, re-write, and more. For those new to WWE 2K, Showcase allows players to play through some of the most iconic fights in history. Furthermore, you can earn new rewards by playing this mode and completing objectives. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Showcase mode in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 Showcase Reveal – Everything You Need to Know

Showcase returns to WWE 2K25, with the central focus on the Bloodline. Paul Heyman will narrate your experience here, providing context for ech member of the Anoa'i, Fatu, and Mavia families. You'll also hear the voices of superstar wrestlers like Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

In terms of gameplay, there are some major improvements to the mode. Firstly, full cutscenes are coming back, and with them you'll see full entrances and commentary in each match. Like before, you'll have objectives in each match that you can complete to earn rewards. This year, the developers added new timed objectives to each match, adding an extra level of challenge to each level.

Full WWE 2K25 Showcase Match List

Relive History: Yokozuna w/Mr. Fuji vs. Hulk Hogan – King of the Ring '93 Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – Thursday RAW 2/13/97 The Usos vs. The New Day w/Big E – Hell in a Cell '17 Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes w/Trick Williams – NXT 2.0 9/13/22 Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria – King and Queen of the Ring '24

Change History: The Headshrinkers vs. Steiner Bros – WrestleMania IX Rikishi vs. Stone Cold Steven Austin – No Mercy 2000 Umaga w/Armando Estrada vs. John Cena – New Year's Revolution 2007 Tamina vs. Natalyaa vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Money In The Bank '17 Naomi vs. Bayley – Super ShowDown '20 Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – Royal Rumble '22

Create History: ‘High Chief' Peter Maivia vs. George “The Animal” Steele 3 Minute Warning vs. AOP w/Paul Ellering The Wild Samoans vs. The Dudley Boyz The OG Bloodline vs. Solo's Bloodline WarGames The Islanders vs. The Street Profits



Overall, there'll be over 70 unlockable rewards for completing objectives and matches. Some of them include:

Legends

Managerss

Championships

Arenas

Alternate Attires for WWE Superstars

Overall, that's everything we know about WWE 2K25 Showcase so far. We look forward to re-living, rewriting, and creating new history in the scenarios provided in this mode. Plus, you'll receive some awesome content

