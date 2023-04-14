Gene Simmons, the legendary bassist and co-lead vocalist of the iconic rock band KISS, recently experienced a health scare during a concert in Brazil on their “End of The Road” tour. Onstage in Manaus, Brazil, Simmons suddenly fell ill and had to perform while seated, leaving his bandmate Paul Stanley to pause the show and ask for the audience’s support for Simmons.

Gene Simmons, who is down for his iconic makeup, fire-breathing stunts, and tongue wagging antics, has been a driving force in KISS since its formation in 1973. His bass playing and distinctive voice have been integrated to the band’s sound and success, and he has been a mainstay in KISS throughout their illustrious career spanning over the decades.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Simmons soldiered on and continued to perform, showing his dedication to his craft and commitment to his fans. According to a clip, Simmons stopped midway, but he returned for “Say Yeah” from a chair. His bandmate, Paul Stanley, took charge and paused the show to address the audience, “We know how much you love Gene, and he’s obviously sick. We’re gonna have to stop to take care of him, because we love him, right?” continued the rocker, 71. “Let’s give Gene a really loud, ‘Gene!’ One, two, three — Gene!” The audience responded with overwhelming encouragement, cheering Summons on and sending him well wishes.

Afterward, Gene Simmons took to Twitter with several promising messages: “Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!”

That was followed up with this: “Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes. Last night we played Amazon jungle Stadium/Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high. I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.”

KISS has been known for their extravagant live shows, which often feature elaborate stage setups, pyrotechnics, and over-the-top costumes. The “End of The Road” tour is bringing a conclusion to the 50-year reign of the rock band. The tour, which commenced in 2019, was billed as their final tour but paused due to COVID-19. It re-upped last October, and they’ve been rocking and rolling since. KISS plans to return to the US for a final farewell in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.