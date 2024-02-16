World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler couldn't hold back his emotions as his putting struggles continued at Riviera.

In addition to being the best ball-striker since Prime Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also known for keeping an even keel. A suspiciously even keel.

And yet, even the coolest of cucumbers will be rattled by the tactical challenge of Riviera, particularly the unpredictable poa annua greens that effectively level the playing field. Of all players, though, Scheffler can't use the famed Los Angeles course as an excuse.

Scheffler ranked 66th (of 70) in putting in the opening round, largely negating the impact of his unreal accuracy from tee to green. As of Friday morning, he was in the top-5 (stats update live) from tee-to-green at Riviera, but losing -0.69 strokes with the putter.

So far in 2024, Scheffler ranks No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green — essentially. how consistently a player places the ball where he or she intends — but 107th in putting.

Scheffler started his opening round eagle-birdie, then missed a stream of makeable rolls, including birdie tries on No. 7, No. 8, and No. 9. Finally, his frustrations boiled over on the par-5 No. 11. After landing the green in two, a three-putt left him with a momentum-killing bogey. On his way to the 12th tee box, he hurled his golf ball into the woods.

I haven’t seen Scottie Scheffler this upset. Also, Lowkey a cannon pic.twitter.com/XSxsoRL7gQ — PGA/LIV Hot Takes (@PGALIVHotTakes) February 16, 2024

Scheffler also missed a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 16…and three-putted again. Overall, he missed seven putts inside eight feet.

Three straight misses inside 6 feet for Scottie Scheffler. Once leading, he now trails by 4. pic.twitter.com/e71bSZQAl1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 11, 2024

Despite all that, Scheffler finished with a respectable 3-under 68, four strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay (-7). As is always the case with the best player in the world: If he can roll a few in, he'll be nearly impossible to fend off.