Genshin Impact 3.1 Adds Huge Desert Area to Sumeru

Sumeru has just released, and surely many players haven’t even fully explored it yet, but Genshin Impact 3.1 will extend the region even more with the massive desert area.

Note that the information below were taken from the beta version of Genshin Impact 3.1, and might not represent the final product once it releases. There may also be story spoilers below, so beware!

When zoomed out, the labels are as such:

Throughout the Archon Quest in Sumeru, the desert area is referred to multiple times. The Eremites that worship the Scarlet King originated from here, too.

We also get some nice “drone shots” of the area, courtesy of Paymon:

You can check out the rest of the images over here.

The Desert will be located to the south-west of the Apam Woods, and stretches westward and southward. There are three one-time domains, three Statues of the Seven, as well as a lot of Teleport Waypoints.

The new Sumeru Regional Specialties, the Scarab and Redcrest, will also be available in the Desert, along with several new enemies and even a couple of new bosses.

It seems there will be a special Miraging effect in the Desert, where some structures will appear and disappear depending on the angle and distance from which they are viewed.

Leaks also suggest that a Dendro Hypostasis arena is somewhere within this desert, but it’s not marked on the above map. The other boss, the Ruin Blightdrake, will also be introduced in Version 3.1, but similar to the Hypostasis, it’s unknown where the boss’ arena would be.

The Primal Construct is another field boss, and the arena for this boss fight will be atop the highest point of the Mausoleum.

Here’s a closer view of King Deshret’s Mausoleum, which we will get to explore as part of a “very long World Quest”:

This is the Scarlet King's Mausoleum. It's a part of very long world quest. https://t.co/wP7SkHBgu1 — Bombili (@Zarayzaraya) August 24, 2022

If this already feels like a lot of content, it seems that including the desert, it only covers about two-thirds of the entirety of Sumeru.

[3.1 BETA] Map

Even with the addition of a new desert area in 3.1, there will still be up to 31% of Sumeru still unexplored/unreleased. •Subject to change#ProjectCelestia — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) August 24, 2022

Speculations are already floating that the Sumeru Archon Quest will span three Versions, contrary to the usual two. This lines up with the above tweet, as we can expect another similarly-sized expansion during Version 3.2 as we near the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon Quest.

For more Genshin Impact news, click here.