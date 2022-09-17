Genshin Impact 3.1 Banners Revealed: Welcome Cyno and Nilou!

The Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Event livestream revealed the banners for the new characters Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, as well as the reruns and weapons.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Banners

First Phase

The new character “Judicator of Secrets” Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm) will be available through the “Twilight Arbiter” Event Wish during the first half of Genshin Impact 3.1. Alongside him will be the re-run of “Windborne Bard” Venti (5-star Anemo Bow).

The new 4-star character “Golden Vow” Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm) will be featured in both of these banners.

Cyno’s weapon, the Staff of the Scarlet Sands, will most probably be available in the Weapon Banner in the same duration.

Second Phase

“Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword) makes her entrance with her “Twirling Lotus” banner in the second half of the patch, alongside “Kreideprinz” Albedo (5-star Geo Sword).

Nilou’s weapon, the Key of Khaj-Nisut, will most probably be available in the Weapon Banner in the same duration.

Cyno is centered around Quicken, the Elemental Reaction between Electro and Dendro. He is meant to be a main DPS and is a good match for off-field applicators, especially if they’re Dendro. His Energy Particle generation also makes him viable in mono-Electro parties and parties with an Electro secondary DPS, making use of the Electro Resonance. To read more about Cyno, check out our Cyno Skills, Talents, and more article.

Nilou is built to play with Bloom. Everything from her Talents to her Constellations suggests that she is meant to be placed with Dendro characters. She has reliable application of Hydro from her Elemental Skill, and the Elemental Burst gives more AoE to get more Bloom procs in. What’s really the kicker for her is her passive Talents, where if your party is solely composed of Dendro and Hydro characters, Bloom will instead create Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro Cores. These Bountiful Cores deal more damage based on Nilou’s Max HP. To read more about Nilou, check out our Nilou Skills, Talents, and more article.

Albedo is primarily built as an off-field DPS, capable of dealing damage even if he’s not on the field through the Geo Construct from his Elemental Skill. His Elemental Burst, on the other hand, makes him a great fit in teams that play around amplification reactions like Vaporize or Melt since it buffs the Elemental Mastery of the entire party. Additionally, his Elemental Skill produces a platform that raises you up, which is not only a huge help during exploring, but also fun to ride on, too.

Venti was considered one of the core party members in the earlier days of the game, and for good reason. His Elemental Burst provides good crowd control as well as multiple proc-s of Swirl, and with limited choices back then, Venti was the best character that provided all of these. Unfortunately, with the release of characters like Kaedehara Kazuha, Venti has been overshadowed as the Anemo support, but he’s still a good member to have in your arsenal, especially against those Abyss floors where you have to protect the Ley Line.

If you fancy none of the characters this patch, you can look forward to the future character releases instead. Dehya, the Dendro Archon Kusanali (aka Nahida), and the newly introduced Mika are expected to be playable in the near future, so saving for them might be the choice for you.

