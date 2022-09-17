Traveler and Paimon take up a strange commission to search for Future Stars in the Genshin Impact 3.1 event Star-Seeker’s Sojourn.

Star-Seeker’s Sojourn

Event Rewards

Players can earn the following rewards in “Star-Seeker’s Sojourn”

420 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 4 Guide to Admonition 4 Guide to Ingenuity 4 Guide to Praxis

Weapon Ascension Materials 6 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew 6 Oasis Garden’s Kindness 6 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

6 Mystic Enhancement Ore

5 Hero’s Wit

230k Mora

Event Duration

The Start Date and End Date for this event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

The players must reach Adventure Rank 30 to participate. For a better experience, it is recommended to complete the Archon Quests “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” and “Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark.”

Event Overview

A girl named Banu has given you a strange commission. Use the item she gives you, “Banu’s Wisdom,” to search for these “Future Stars” she speaks of. You must find all the Future Stars and fulfill Banu’s wish to unlock a varied number of rewards.

During the event, you have to help your commission-giver, Banu, fulfill her wish. As her commission updates, you will have to explore different areas and help her find the objects she is pursuing.

Event Gameplay

You must use the item known as Banu’s Wisdom to search for the trail of Future Stars. The closer you are to your objective, the more accurately the item will direct you, and the smaller its AoE will get.

When you discover the location of a Future Star, the puzzle that conceals it will appear. Solve the puzzle to collect your prize.

Other Details

There is one related Battle Pass quest that rewards 1500 BP EXP.

Find the “Forest’s Hidden Future Star” in the “Star-Seeker’s Sojourn” event

There are two World Quests related to this event:

Where the Future Stars Fall: Banu is searching for something out in the wild all by herself…

Banu is searching for something out in the wild all by herself… Ultimate Future Star: You’ve collected all six Future Stars. Time to go see Banu.

