Genshin Impact 3.1: Two New Bosses and Lots of Mobs

The Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Event Livestream gave us a preview of the two new bosses Aeonblight Drake and Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix, as well as the other mobs that will be added after the update.

Genshin Impact 3.1 New Bosses

Aeonblight Drake

“Perpetual Motion GL-Faf” Aeonblight Drake is a field boss.

This dragon-shaped combat machine is a being that inspires fear, much like the lord who once ruled these vast lands.

It is said that the now-destroyed realm once sought forbidden knowledge and attempted to create perpetual-motion machines that could match or even surpass primordial lifeforms. This mysterious, tireless mechanical monstrosity seems to be proof that they did indeed reach heights that mortals should never have attained.

A ruin machine that can absorb energy and hurl it back as an attack. This machine has even greater abilities than the Ruin Drake, being able to attack from the air and on the ground. The Aeonblight Drake can periodically release a dangerous torrent of energy and increase its own Elemental RES against the previous main type of Elemental DMG it has suffered. Under various circumstances, the cores all over its body will be exposed. Take such opportunities to attack those cores, and you may be able to immobilize this creature and remove its Elemental RES boost. Whenever this creature recovers from paralysis, it will switch between aerial and ground-attack forms.

The Aeonblight Drake drops the Shivada Jade and Varunada Lazurite (Cryo and Hydro, respectively) Character Ascension Items, as well as the Character Ascension Item “Perpetual Caliber,” which Nilou needs.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

The name is a mouthful, but this field boss is also known by another name: “Tomb Guard of the Desert King” Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix.

A perpetual motion machine that rules over the many constructs scattered throughout the desert. It seems that the lonely ruler’s will still indwells this device.

Perhaps due to a friend’s teachings in a dream or perhaps because he coveted the power of the holy ones in the skies, the king created mysterious devices that should not exist in this world before founding his realm in these lands.

Amidst the ruins of the city of a thousand pillars, the ancient crystals still reflect the glory of the golden paradise, though none now live who remember the king’s dreams.

This ancient aggregation of machinery hails from the desert and has quirks that modern-day civilizations cannot comprehend. In battle, the Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix will fire its components out while its core enters a hidden “invisible” state that hides it and increases its RES. Use Catalyze reactions to strike this core or use Electro attacks on it during such times as the fired components have been destroyed and need to recover to cancel this invisibility and causes the core to be immobilized due to overclocking. If you fail to cancel the core’s invisibility for too long, the Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix will begin to display its power by using a mighty overclocked attack…

The Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix drops the Agnidus Agate and Vayuda Turquoise (Pyro and Anemo) Character Ascension Material, as well as the “Light Guiding Tetrahedron” that is necessary to ascend Candace.

Primal Constructs

A new class of mobs called Primal Constructs will be introduced in Version 3.1.

These ancient machines, which come from the desert, are quite distinct from the Ruin Machines. In combat, these Primal Constructs will fire their components out while their cores enter a hidden “invisible” state that hides them and increases their RES. Use Catalyze reactions to strike these cores or use Electro attacks on them during such times as the fired components have been destroyed and need to recover to cancel this invisibility and causes the cores to be immobilized due to excessive overclocking.

These Primal Constructs drop the Weapon Ascension Materials Damaged Prism, Turbid Prism, and Radiant Prism. These are needed by the 4* Sword Xiphos’ Moonlight and the 5* Sword Key of Khaj-Nisut.

Primal Construct: Prospector

The guardians of the lost ancient desert ruins have power enough to punish any who would presume to disturb the pure dreams of their lord.

The master of the sands once took to studying taboo knowledge in an effort to create a dream paradise, and these machines may or may not have been the fruits of that research.

Today, that utopia is long gone, and the dreams and oaths, forgotten by the world, are now only found in the mantras inscribed upon these machines.

Primal Construct: Repulsor

The guardians of the lost ancient desert ruins have power enough to punish any who would presume to disturb the pure dreams of their lord.

These machines were not first built to be temple guards or palace defenders, but instead to rebirth the paradise that the foolish desert ruler dreamed of.

Today, that utopia is long gone, and the dreams and oaths, forgotten by the world, are now only found in the mantras inscribed upon these machines.

Primal Construct: Reshaper

The guardians of the lost ancient desert ruins have power enough to punish any who would presume to disturb the pure dreams of their lord.

The lord of the blazing sun who once ruled this desert once promised his people a utopia on the other side of existence, though it ultimately turned out to be a mirage made of folly.

Today, that utopia is long gone, and the dreams and oaths, forgotten by the world, are now only found in the mantras inscribed upon these machines.

New Eremites

There will also be two new Eremites added in Version 3.1.

Eremite Galehunter

A person hailing from the loosely-organized mercenary bands of the desert. Will work for anyone as long as the pay is good.

In this age where crossbows are in widespread use, only the most experienced of Eremite warriors know how to use a longbow in battle. They do not even need their eyes — merely their ears with which they sense the flow of wind and sand alike — to judge the location of their foes.

Ominous, fragmented spirits are sealed within the weapons they use, awakening in moments of peril. Once these weapons awaken, they can only be silenced by the cries of the vanquished — whether that be their wielders or their wielders’ foes.

This huntress may be found in one of the many scattered mercenary groups that hail from the desert. She will unleash the ominous spirit of the wind kite contained within her body to fight alongside her after taking a certain amount of damage. This will cause her to enter an Infused Form. If the the kite’s spirit is defeated, she will enter a weakened state for a fixed amount of time thereafter.

Eremite Stone Enchanter

A person hailing from the loosely-organized mercenary bands of the desert. Will work for anyone as long as the pay is good.

In ancient days, these heavily-equipped warriors were the domain of the personal, trusted guards of the Lord of the Blazing Sun. It is perhaps on this account that they gleam like the golden sun itself to this day.

Ominous, fragmented spirits are sealed within the weapons they use, awakening in moments of peril. Once these weapons awaken, they can only be silenced by the cries of the vanquished — whether that be their wielders or their wielders’ foes.

This warrior may be found in one of the many scattered mercenary groups that hail from the desert. He will unleash the ominous spirit of the stone drake contained within his body to fight alongside him after taking a certain amount of damage. This will cause him to enter an Infused Form. If the drake’s spirit is defeated, he will enter a weakened state for a fixed amount of time thereafter.

More New Mobs!

A few more additions to the Fungus mob type have also been reported, as well as neutral animals to help keep the new desert area feel alive.

