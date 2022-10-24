Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners Revealed – Nahida and Layla!

The Genshin Impact Version 3.2 banners for the new characters Nahida and Layla, plus reruns, were announced in the Special Event Livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners

First Phase

The long-awaited “Physic of Purity” Nahida (5* Dendro Catalyst) will finally become playable in Genshin Impact Version 3.2. She will be featured in the first phase of the patch on the “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” event wish. Alongside her is the rerun of “Frolicking Flames” Yoimiya (5* Pyro Bow) in the “Tapestry of Golden Flames” event wish.

Nahida’s signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, will most likely be available in the Weapon Banner in the same duration. Yoimiya’s Thundering Pulse can also be expected in the Genshin 3.2 banners of the first half.

Second Phase

For the second phase, “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (5* Electro Catalyst) and “Childe” Tartaglia (5* Hydro Bow) will be featured in their rerun banners “Everbloom Violet” and “Farewell of Snezhnaya” respectively. The new character “Fantastical Evening Star” Layla (4* Cryo Sword) will also be a featured 4-star in both banners.

As for weapons, Kagura’s Verity and Polar Star can be expected to rerun during this time.

Should You Roll?

Nahida, or Kusanali, is like the other Archons in the manner that she’s a support character at heart. Her Elemental Burst relies on what type of party you have, increasing the DMG, duration, or even the interval between its effects depending on your composition. However, at higher Constellations, she can turn into a DPS character, capable of clearing even the strongest of enemies with the buffs she gains from the Constellations’ effects. To read more about Nahida’s Talents, Constellations, and Materials, click here.

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst, who can both be an off-field DPS and Electro applicator due to her Elemental Skill. She can also be a primary DPS since her Elemental Burst recharges all three totems from her Elemental Skill, allowing for smooth skill rotations.

Childe/Tartaglia fills the role of DPS in your team, but might take a while to get used to. Don’t let the Bow weapon deceive you, as his Elemental Skill allows him to switch stances and dual wield knives instead. With that, if you need a consistent Hydro damage dealer in your team, Childe may just be your best bet.

Yoimiya is also a DPS character, and despite her Bow weapon, you’ll be doing a lot of normal attacking as her. Her playstyle revolves around using her Elemental Skill (and maybe other party members) to buff her Normal Attacks, unleashing a barrage of arrows while proc-ing multiple Elemental Reactions with the Pyro applied by her attacks.