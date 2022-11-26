Published November 26, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Genshin Impact Version 3.3’s flagship event, Akitsu Kimodameshi, will have us playing Pong in Inazuma for various rewards!

“The ever-well-informed Paimon has caught wind of an exciting new event hosted by Yashiro Commission called the “Test of Courage.” Experience new amusements and win awesome rewards before it’s too late”

Akitsu Kimodameshi

Event Rewards

Upon clearing all quests and the event shop, players participating in Akitsu Kimodameshi can earn the following rewards.

1 Crown of Insight

Toukabou Shigure (4-star Sword)

4 Parasol Talcum (Toukabou Shigure Ascension Material)

990 Primogems

Weapon Enhancement Materials 12 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea 4 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea 12 Narukami’s Joy 4 Narukami’s Affection 12 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite 4 Mask of the One-Horned

Talent Upgrade Materials 6 Guide to Transience 2 Philosophies of Transience 6 Guide to Elegance 2 Philosophies of Elegance 6 Guide to Light 2 Philosophies of Light

48 Hero’s Wit

122 Mystic Enhancement Ore

1.84 million Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Adventurers must be Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.3 event Akitsu Kimodameshi.

Completion of Arataki Itto’s Story Quest “Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I” is recommended to enhance your experience.

Event Overview

2 new Leisure stages and 1 Kurai-Breaker stage will unlock on the first, third, and fifth day of the event. Clear the stages and relevant challenges to obtain Courage Tickets, and exchange them for rewards in the Event Shop.

Event Gameplay

While playing Akitsu Yuugei, the player must actively serve their ball, and propel the Skill-Ball forward using the bar.

The Skill-Ball will rebound upon colliding with the bar. If the collision occurs while the bar is moving, the rebound vector of the ball will also change.

Before embarking on a challenge, players can select Modifiers in the pre-match menu to gain more effective bonuses. Certain Modifiers must be unlocked after completing specific stages, and some Modifiers can even be enhanced by completing Shatterdark stages.

Based on the Elemental Type possessed by the character controlling the bar, the bar will be infused with the corresponding element and apply the same element to the Skill-Ball.

During Akitsu Yuugei, when there are Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro Characters on the field, they will apply their corresponding element to the bar.

When there are less than a requisite amount of bricks on the field, and the ball lands another hit, the bar will fire a flurry of flaming bolts forward. Should any of these bolts hit a brick, they will inflict DMG. You can use this method to destroy bricks that are hard to hit.

While playing Leisurely Pastime for Akitsu Yuugei, you can join Co-Op mode as a single player. If already in Co-Op mode, you can invite a player from your party to play together.

Shatterdark mode can only be played solo.