Get ready to free up some space.

The Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Update adds two new playable characters Xianyun and Gaming, a whole new area found in Liyue called Chenyu Vale, a new field boss, and tons of changes!

The Genshin Impact Version 4.4 Update “Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze” brings us back to Liyue with the new characters and area.

Outfits for Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xingqiu are also being added in this version.

“A new resident in the city, you say? Oh, it's Cloud— I mean, Xianyun. Don't be fooled by her usual manner… She's someone you can truly rely on when the going gets tough. If you ever find yourself in trouble, just tell her — I'm sure she'd be willing to help.”

— Madame Ping

Cloud Retainer, now known as Xianyun, is becoming playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.4. She is an Anemo 5-star character wielding a Catalyst whose kit revolves around Plunge and her mobility as an Anemo character.

“He sees and hears everything, as if he had the eyes of a hawk and the ears of a fox, like some kind of mythical beast. Fighting tooth and nail, he drove away bandits and ruffians like devils with all the auspicious momentum of the suanni.”

— A plaque of gratitude received by the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency from a merchant whose caravan was safely escorted by Gaming

“Leonine Vanguard” Gaming is a 4-star Pyro Claymore character. Before he was revealed, unofficial information was circulating referring to him simply as “Lion Dance Boy” or “Lion Boy.”

Chenyu Vale in Liyue now Available

Chenyu Vale: Upper Vale, Chenyu Vale: Southern Mountain, and Mt. Laixin in Liyue will be available to explore for Travelers who meet the requirements!

Completing the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” will unlock a Teleport Waypoin near Liyue's Chenyu Vale: Upper Vale. Teleporting here for the first time will cause a short cutscene and introduction to the area to play.

New Systems in Liyue

Rainjade Oblation:

Fujin's adeptal energy has transformed into many Spirit Carp that are scattered all over Chenyu Vale. Collect the energy within Spirit Carp and transfer it into the Votive Rainjade within Carp's Rest to increase its level and obtain the blessings of Chenyu Vale.

Complete the World Quest “The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose” to unlock

In addition, there will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in Liyue.

New Weapon – Crane's Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst)

After the equipping character hits an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all nearby party members' Plunging Attacks will deal 28% increased DMG for 20s. When nearby party members hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will restore 2.5 Energy to the equipping character. Energy can be restored this way every 0.7s. This energy regain effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Ganyu Outfit: Twilight Blossom

A light and graceful festive outfit accented mainly in black nightshade and cerulean blue. Its hair accessory is as radiant as the Qingxin — a pairing that Ganyu is most fond of.

Between the start of the Version 4.4 update and 2024/03/11 03:59, Ganyu's outfit “Twilight Blossom” will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount! During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

Shenhe Outfit: Frostflower Dew

This Lantern Rite gift that Shenhe received is a set of elegant formal attire that her master, Cloud Retainer had commissioned for her. Red ropes still adorn her arms, but the bitter cold in Shenhe's heart has faded.

Between the start of the Version 4.4 update and 2024/03/11 03:59, Shenhe's outfit “Frostflower Dew” will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount! During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

Xingqiu: Bamboo Rain

Formal wear prepared by the Feiyun Commerce Guild for Xingqiu. The bamboo prints are refined and the cut is most flattering, but Xingqiu's favorite aspect of the outfit is its inner pockets, into which a thinner novel might be stuffed.

During Version 4.4, Travelers can obtain Xingqiu's outfit “Bamboo Rain” for free by participating in the limited-time “Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze” event.

After Version 4.4 is over, Travelers can buy the outfit in the Character Outfit Shop.

New Boss in Genshin Impact 4.4 – Solitary Suanni

These elegant and proud mystical beasts only live in mountains shrouded in adeptal energy.

It can use Hydro and Anemo simultaneously in battle. Render it Frozen while it is gathering Hydro-aligned adeptal energy, before using Shatter, Melt, or other Elemental Reactions to break the ice and cause it to enter an immobile state. When it is gathering Anemo-aligned adeptal energy, use attacks from Elements that can react with Anemo to destroy the Spiritwind Pearls summoned during the process to achieve the same advantage.

Fast Equip Artifacts

Quick Configuration: A set of Artifacts will be put together for your reference based on data from recently active players. When generating a configuration, it will only consider Artifacts not already equipped by other characters.

Custom Configuration: Custom Configuration data will be based on the settings laid out for each character. When using a Custom Configuration, you can configure based on conditions such as Artifact Main Affix, Set Type, and Minor Affixes and choose whether or not to use Artifacts that haven't already been equipped. The configuration created by Custom Configuration can be adjusted, with alternative Artifacts sorted based on the overall priority levels of their Artifact Set and Affixes. When “Other Options” > “All” is selected in Custom Configuration, when the configuration includes Artifacts already equipped by another character, the Artifacts will be removed and equipped to the target character.

Other Optimizations and Changes

Borderless Windowed option added.

Serenitea Pot changes:

Adds new Furnishing categories, reclassifies certain Furnishings, and adjusts the sorting of certain categories.

Refactors the filter function in the “Inventory > Furnishings” and “Creation / Furnishings” interfaces, now supporting more conditions and allowing direct searches.

When placing Furnishings using the same editing mode, your current position in lists will be remembered. It will not be reset after switching to another Furnishing category.

Adds the display of Friendship Levels in the Companion tab on the editing screen. Characters without Friendship Lv. 10 will be displayed in descending order of Friendship Level.

Optimizes the sorting of Character Hangout Events and their corresponding Hangout Memories in the Furnishing “Lingering Moment.”

Genius Invokation TCG

Standardizes the skill descriptions of certain cards in some challenges.

Adjusts the text description for the Talent Card “Rending Vortex” of the Character Card “Dvalin” (actual effect remains unchanged). The original description was: “When your Dvalin, who has this card equipped, is on the field, when Total Collapse attached to opposing active character is removed: Apply Total Collapse to the next opposing standby character.” The adjusted description is: “When your Dvalin, who has this card equipped, is on the field, when Total Collapse attached to an opposing character is removed: Apply Total Collapse to the next opposing standby character.”



System Changes

Increases the number of party compositions in the “Party Setup > Configure Team” interface from 10 to 15.

Renames “Fullscreen” in “Display Mode” to “Borderless” in the “Settings / Graphics” interface in the Irminsul Server on PC (actual display effect remains unchanged; after said adjustment, available options in “Display Mode” in the Irminsul Server on PC are “Borderless” and “Windowed”).

Adds a red notification dot in the “Adventurer Handbook > Commissions” interface to remind Travelers to go to the Adventurers' Guild and claim Bonus Rewards after obtaining all 4 Daily Commission Rewards every day.

Adjust the “Exit Challenge” interface in the “Test Run” event and add the “Other Trial Stages” option.

Adjust the “Mystic Offering” interface to support the display of the corresponding Artifacts' 2-Piece Set and 4-Piece Set effects.

Adjusts the source descriptions of Character Ascension Materials and adds a shortcut to “Adventurer Handbook > Domains.”

Adjusts certain button texts in the “Artifacts Filter” and “Artifact Auto-Lock” interfaces.

Audio

Adds a voice-over trigger scenario: Related voice-overs will be triggered the first time you obtain a character and view their character portrait, as well as the first time you obtain a character's outfit and view their character outfit portrait.

Optimizes the “Character/Ascension” screen so that characters' idle voice-overs now stop completely after being interrupted by Ascension voice-overs.

Optimizes the Korean voice-overs for certain characters and quests.

Other Changes

If related achievements of a Commission Quest are not unlocked yet, the probability of that Commission Quest appearing will increase.

The “Dynamic Character Resolution” feature has been added for PlayStation® and some PC devices. This will be activated by default on PlayStation® and no option will be shown. On PCs that support this feature, you will be able to find and enable “Dynamic Character Resolution” in Settings > Graphics (this option will not be shown on PCs that currently do not support it).

The text descriptions of some achievements have been fixed (the corresponding Achievement Trophies on PlayStation® cannot be modified currently).

After the Version 4.4 update, new UID naming rules will be used for newly registered accounts on the Asia server (existing account UIDs will be unaffected).

Genshin Impact Version 4.4 is now live.