The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program Livestream brought Primogem Redemption Codes! If you want to roll for Arlecchino, you'll make good use of these Primogem Codes! All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program can be found below.
The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.
Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program Redemption Codes
Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program:
- WTKBMBD8ZZRZ – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- EAKA5BU9HHRM – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit
- 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora
With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.
Move quickly, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these Genshin Impact codes on the official site. Clicking each link will also automatically claim it if you are currently logged in to your HoYoverse account.
This update adds the Knave of the Fatui, Arlecchino, as a playable character!
“Dire Balemoon” Arlecchino
Arlecchino plays around the Bond of Life mechanic. Read more details about her kit here!
Normal Attack: Bidden Beheading
Normal Attack
- Performs a maximum of 6 consecutive strikes.
Charged Attack
- Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina, dashing toward a nearby opponent and cleaving once.
Plunging Attack
- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
In Praise of Shadows and the Masque of the Red Death
- When Arlecchino has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than 30% of her Max HP, she receives a 40% Pyro DMG Bonus and her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to deal Pyro DMG. This cannot be overridden.
- When in the “In Praise of Shadows” state, Arlecchino's Normal Attacks will be converted to “Masque of the Red Death”: When she hits an opponent, this attack will deal extra DMG that is scaled off her ATK multiplied by her current Bond of Life percentage. This will consume 5.5% of said current Bond of Life. A Bond of Life can be consumed this way every 0.05s.
Elemental Skill – All is Ash
Summons forth Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing Pyro DMG to multiple nearby opponents and performing a dash-cleave against one of them, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. Opponents hit by the aforementioned attack will have a Blood-Debt Directive applied to them. After the dash-cleave, Arlecchino's Bond of Life will be cleared, and Nourishing Cinders will trigger: Arlecchino recovers HP equivalent to 100% of the value of the Life Bond that was cleared.
Blood-Debt Directive
- Lasts 30s. Every 3s, it will deal 1 instance of Pyro DMG to the opponent. Max 3 instances.
- When Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack, she will absorb and clear nearby Blood-Debt Directives that she applied. Each Directive absorbed grants her a Bond of Life worth 20% of her Max HP.
- The maximum value of the Bond of Life she can be granted through this method within 20s after using her Elemental Skill is 80% of her Max HP.
“As she sees it, not every grain of wheat that falls upon the earth will grow into an ear, while those who obstruct her, once burned to ashes, can certainly be used to nourish flowers.”
Elemental Burst – Balemoon Rising
Great wings of Balemoon Bloodfire beat, granting Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 15% of her Max HP and dealing AoE Pyro DMG.
“It is commonly believed throughout Teyvat that moon phases other than the full moon are mere metaphors of ill-omen, used only by those who practice alchemy and astrology.
She saw this crimson moon in her dreams many times. Were those portents of disaster? Indeed they were, but the destined catastrophes belonged to those who enraged her.”
"Fate grants favors to no one. Only those who would fight it with every ounce of their being may earn the right to challenge it."
The Knave, more known as Arlecchino, will be a playable character in Genshin Impact Version 4.6. We have known of her existence for a long time, and she was also a key player in many of the events in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Through the Fontainian stories, we find out that she is also the “Father of the House of the Hearth” to Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.
As revealed by the Arlecchino drip marketing, she is a 5-star Pyro character. Her Constellation is “Ignis Purgatorius,” meaning “Cleansing Fire.”
In-game, she was first mentioned in quest dialogue in Version 2.4, all the way back in January 2022. In Version 2.8, gender-specific pronouns and titles were changed to denote the fact that Arlecchino is female; prior to this update, she was referred to as “Lord Arlecchino,” and was changed to “Lady Arlecchino” after the update.
Genshin Impact Version 4.6 goes live on April 24, 2024.