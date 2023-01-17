Dehya has officially been revealed by HoYoverse as one of the newest playable characters in Genshin Impact.

“Flame-Mane” Dehya Announcement

Dehya was introduced as an aid and guide to the Traveler’s exploration of Sumeru and its expansive Desert area a few Versions back, but now she’ll finally become playable. Throughout the Sumeru Archon Quest, we learn the reason why Dehya is dubbed the “Flame-Mane,” and her being an “Unfettered Desert Mercenary” also makes sense given her less-than-legal occupation.

She will be a Pyro character, as confirmed by the Genshin Impact official accounts on the second reveal. Her Astrolabe Name or Constellation, is called Mantichora, continuing the lion theme she has all throughout her character.

According to unofficial sources, she will be a 5-star Character and will most likely wield a Claymore, as she has been throughout the time we have known her.

Dehya will be playable come Genshin Impact Version 3.5.

Dehya Official Introduction – “The eyes of a vulture, the spirit of a lion, an unbridled daughter of the desert”

“Sing a song, sing along, take your sitar, let’s sing all day long.”

“Sing my sword, sing my bow, sing my tattered ban-dan-oh.”

“Fear no one, fear no lad, only fear if Dehya is mad.”

“We love Dehya, she’s beautiful and strong. Oh, our precious Dehya, we’ll never do you wrong.”

— A song sung by the members of “Blazing Beasts” around the campfire

“The Eremites,” a loosely-organized mercenary organization, is Sumeru’s most powerful armed force. They consist of many mercenaries and bands of warriors-for-hire who carry out assignments independently.

One such brigade is the “Blazing Beasts,” whose most renowned member is Dehya, also known as the “Flame-Mane.”

A highly regarded warrior among the mercenary circles, Dehya is brave without being impulsive, and strong without being arrogant. Life in the harsh desert environment has allowed Dehya to accumulate much combat wisdom through various battles, and she is by no means your typical insolent and ignorant martial artist.

As long as the pay is good and the commission reasonable, Dehya is more than willing to take up her sword to defend those who hire her.

However, there is one thing these employers should be aware of. That is, the agreement they establish with Dehya is only temporary and purely transactional. The reins to tame this lioness is never, and will never be in their hands.

Although mercenaries sell their strength to make a living, their dignity and lives belong only to themselves.

The desert lioness is no one’s slave, and her sword only follows her heart.