Genshin Impact: Dori Abilities, Talents, and Materials

Dori is the Electro claymore 4 star character set to release on Genshin Impact 3.0 and one of three new playable characters in the patch. Read on for her Abilities, Talents, Constellation, and Materials.

“Treasure of Dream Garden” Dori’s ascension stat is HP%, beginning at 0 from level 1 up to 24% on level 90. She wields a Claymore and her affiliation is to the Palace of Alcazarzaray. Her birthday is on December 21.

Dori Materials

Ascension

To fully raise Dori from level 1 to level 90, here is the full list of materials you need to farm. Note that you cannot pre-farm most of these aside from the Primary Ascension Materials, Mora and EXP materials as they are exclusive to Sumeru.

168 Kalpalata Lotus

Primary Ascension Materials (dropped by Electro Hypostases, Electro Regisvines, and Thunder Manifestations): 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

Eremite drops: 18 Faded Red Satin 30 Trimmed Red Silk 36 Rich Red Brocade

Electro Regisvine drops: 46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Talent

Each of her battle talents require the following to be raised to level 10. Her Talent books and mob drops cannot be pre-farmed as both are scheduled to release on Genshin Impact 3.0.

Eremite drops: 6 Faded Red Satin 22 Trimmed Red Silk 31 Rich Red Brocade

Talent Scrolls: 3 Teachings of ??? 21 Guide to ??? 38 Philosophies of ???

Azhdaha Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Bloodjade Branch

1 Crown

1.6525 million Mora

Dori Abilities and Talents

Normal Attack: Marvelous Sword-Dance (Modified)

Normal Attack

Perform up to 3 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.

At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon

Directs a Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off Troubleshooter Shots at opponents, dealing Electro DMG.

When Fixer Shots hit opponents, they will create 2 After-Sales Service Rounds that will automatically track opponents and deal Electro DMG.

It is said that Dori can fix any problem for you… for the right price.

The Troubleshooter Shot deals 147.3% up to 349.8% from Talent level 1 to 15. The After-Sales Service Round deals 31.5% to 74.96%. The cooldown of this skill is 9 seconds.

Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon generates 2 Elemental Particles if it hits.

Elemental Burst – Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude

Summons forth the spirit within the lamp to give the client various kinds of aid.

Lamp Spirit

Connects to a nearby character. The connected character will continuously restore HP based on Dori’s Max HP, and will continuously regenerate Energy.

When the connector between the Lamp Spirit and the character touches opponents, it will deal Electro DMG to them every 0.4s.

Only one Lamp Spirit can exist at one time.

“Hmm? You’ll pick this lamp, will you? Oh my, you’ve got good taste! Unfortunately, there’s no price on this treasure — comparable, I’d say, to how you will not sell that mascot by your side for any price in the world.”

The Connector Damage starts at 16% at level 1 and goes up to 38% at level 15. The Continuous Healing is 6.6% HP + 642 at level 1 and 15.8% HP + 2028 at level 15. The Energy Regeneration scaling is 1.6 – 2.5. The Spirit lasts for 12 seconds, and has a cooldown of 20 seconds with a high cost of 80 Energy.

Passive: An Eye for Gold

After a character connected to the Lamp Spirit triggers an Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl or Crystallize reaction, the CD of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon is decreased by 1 second.

This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

Passive: Compound Interest

When the Troubleshooter Shots from Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon hit opponents, Dori will restore 5 Elemental Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge possessed.

A maximum of 15 Energy can be restored this way per Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon.

Passive: Unexpected Order

Has a 25% chance to recover some of the materials used when crafting Character and Weapon Materials.

Dori Constellations

Dori’s Astrolabe Name is Magicae Lucerna

Additional Investment

The number of After-Sales Service Rounds created by Troubleshooter Shots is increased by 1.

Special Franchise

When you are in combat and the Lamp Spirit heals the character it is connected to, it will fire a Jinni Toop from that character’s position that deals 20% of Troubleshooter Shot’s DMG.

Wonders Never Cease

Increases the level of Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude by 3.

Maximum upgrade level increased to 15.

Discretionary Supplement

The Character connected to the Lamp Spirit will obtain the following buffs based on their current HP and Energy: When their HP is lower than 50%, they gain 50% Incoming Healing Bonus When their Energy is less than 50%, they gain 30% Energy Recharge



Value for Mora

Increases the Level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by 3.

Maximum upgrade level increased to 15.

Sprinkling Weight

Dori gains the following effects for 3s after using Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon: Electro Infusion. When Normal Attacks hit opponents, all party members will heal HP equivalent to 4% of Dori’s Max HP. This type of healing can occur once every 0.1s.



Other Dori Details

Special Dish – Show Me the Mora

Dori’s Special Dish is called Show Me the Mora, made from cooking Butter Chicken with Dori.

Effect : Increases all party members’ ATK by 274 for 300 seconds. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

: Increases all party members’ ATK by 274 for 300 seconds. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Description: Dori’s specialty. After paying a large sum of Mora, you finally got a chance to taste the dish cooked by the Lord Sangemah Bay himself. Firm chicken is covered in the silky sauce with a smooth texture. With the mind-controlling charm of its great flavor, this dish is spurring an impulse in you to spend another fortune just to get another bite!

