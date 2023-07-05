Eula is finally out of prison with a rerun in Genshin Impact Version 3.8! Read on for Eula's Skills, Talents, Materials, and more.

Eula Details

The Spindrift Knight, a scion of the old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the ancient nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day.

“Dance of the Shimmering Wave” Eula is a 5-star Cryo Claymore character that first became playable on May 18, 2021 during Version 1.5. Despite her being in the game for over two years now, she's only had a rerun once on November 24, 2021 (not counting her most recent one in Version 3.8) and has gone over one and a half years without a banner, leading to the community poking fun at the fact that she's been put in “banner jail.”

Eula's English voice actress is Suzie Yeung, known for voicing Makima in Chainsaw Man, Admi, Yulha, and Noise from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, and Yuffie Kisaragi in Final Fantasy VII Remake, among her other roles. Her Japanese voice actress is Rina Satou, whose notable work includes Makoto Niijima from Persona 5, Vert/Green Heart in the Hyperdimension Neptunia series, and Mikoto Misaka in A Certain Magical Index.

Her constellation is named Aphros Delos, meaning “brilliant sea-foam” in Latin. Her birthday is on October 25th.

Eula Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Eula to 90.

168 Dandelion Seed

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Cryo Regisvines, Cryo Hypostases, Aeonblight Drake, Maguu Kenki, Perpetual Mechanical Array, Primo Geovishap, Rimebiter and Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap): 1 Shivada Jade Sliver 9 Shivada Jade Fragment 9 Shivada Jade Chunk 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

Hilichurl drops: 18 Damaged Mask 30 Stained Mask 36 Ominous Mask

Cryo Hypostasis drops: 46 Crystalline Bloom

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Eula Talent Materials

Each of Eula's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.

Hilichurl drops: 6 Damaged Mask 22 Stained Mask 31 Ominous Mask

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Resistance 21 Guide to Resistance 38 Philosophies of Resistance

Azhdaha Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Dragon Lord's Crown

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Eula Skills

Normal Attack: Favonius Bladework – Edel

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill Icetide Vortex

Sharp frost, swift blade.

Press

Slashes swiftly, dealing Cryo DMG.

When it hits an opponent, Eula gains a stack of Grimheart that stacks up to 2 times. These stacks can only be gained once every 0.3s.

Grimheart

Increases Eula's resistance to interruption and DEF.

Hold

Wielding her sword, Eula consumes all the stacks of Grimheart and lashes forward, dealing AoE Cryo DMG to opponents in front of her.

If Grimheart stacks are consumed, surrounding opponents will have their Physical RES and Cryo RES decreased.

Each consumed stack of Grimheart will be converted into an Icewhirl Brand that deals Cryo DMG to nearby opponents.

“So the waves roiled, swallowing the crown of the nobles. And ever after did each drop amidst the icy waves reflect a golden crown, each and every droplet of the spray shining with its light.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Press DMG 146.4% 157.38% 168.36% 183% 193.98% 204.96% 219.6% 234.24% 248.88% 263.52% 278.16% 292.8% 311.1% 329.4% 347.7% Hold DMG 245.6% 264.02% 282.44% 307% 325.42% 343.84% 368.4% 392.96% 417.52% 442.08% 466.64% 491.2% 521.9% 552.6% 583.3% Icewhirl Brand DMG 96% 103.2% 110.4% 120% 127.2% 134.4% 144% 153.6% 163.2% 172.8% 182.4% 192% 204% 216% 228% DEF Bonus 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack 30% Per Stack Grimheart Duration 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s 18s Physical RES Decrease 16% 17% 18% 19% 20% 21% 22% 23% 24% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% Cryo RES Decrease 16% 17% 18% 19% 20% 21% 22% 23% 24% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% 25% RES Decrease Duration 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s 7s Press CD 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s 4s Hold CD 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s 10s

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

Brandishes her greatsword, dealing Cryo DMG to nearby opponents and creating a Lightfall Sword that follows her around for a duration of up to 7s.

While present, the Lightfall Sword increases Eula's resistance to interruption. When Eula's own Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst deal DMG to opponents, they will charge the Lightfall Sword, which can gain an energy stack once every 0.1s.

Once its duration ends, the Lightfall Sword will descend and explode violently, dealing Physical DMG to nearby opponents.

This DMG scales on the number of energy stacks the Lightfall Sword has accumulated.

If Eula leaves the field, the Lightfall Sword will explode immediately.

It is easy to sink. But even so, she desires to freeze this oncoming tide.

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Skill DMG 245.6% 264.02% 282.44% 307% 325.42% 343.84% 368.4% 392.96% 417.52% 442.08% 466.64% 491.2% 521.9% 552.6% 583.3% Lightfall Sword Base DMG 367.05% 396.92% 426.8% 469.48% 499.36% 533.5% 580.45% 627.4% 674.34% 725.56% 784.25% 853.26% 922.27% 991.29% 1066.57% DMG Per Stack 74.99% 81.1% 87.2% 95.92% 102.02% 109% 118.59% 128.18% 137.78% 148.24% 160.23% 174.33% 188.43% 202.53% 217.91% Maximum Stacks 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 CD 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s 20s Energy Cost 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80 80

Passive Talents

Aristocratic Introspection

When Eula crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Roiling Rime

If 2 stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon unleashing the Holding Mode of Icetide Vortex, a Shattered Lightfall Sword will be created that will explode immediately, dealing 50% of the basic Physical DMG dealt by a Lightfall Sword created by Glacial Illumination.

Wellspring of War-Lust

When Glacial Illumination is cast, the CD of Icetide Vortex is reset and Eula gains 1 stack of Grimheart.

Eula Constellations

Tidal Illusion

Every time Icetide Vortex's Grimheart stacks are consumed, Eula's Physical DMG is increased by 30% for 6s.

Each stack consumed will increase the duration of this effect by 6s up to a maximum of 18s.

Lady of Seafoam

Decreases the CD of Icetide Vortex's Holding Mode, rendering it identical to Press CD.

Lawrence Pedigree

Increases the Level of Glacial Illumination by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Obstinacy of One's Inferiors

Lightfall Swords deal 25% increased DMG against opponents with less than 50% HP.

Chivalric Quality

Increases the Level of Icetide Vortex by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Noble Obligation

Lightfall Swords created by Glacial Illumination start with 5 stacks of energy. Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts have a 50% chance to grant the Lightfall Sword an additional stack of energy.

Eula Introduction – Severing a Sinner's Shackles with a Whirling Dance

“The Knights of Favonius values one's abilities and deeds more than their background and lineage. Eula is indeed an outstanding knight, and there is no need to hold her identity as a descendant of the ancient nobles against her.”

— Jean Gunnhildr

As the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company and the renowned Spindrift Knight, Eula spends most of her time out in the wild and has won much acclaim leading her team of scouts on patrol. The knights stationed in the mountains and valleys are often the target of sneak attacks from monsters, but Eula has always been able to resolve these crises by rendering swift support. She has also led proactive attacks to destroy Abyss Order strongholds time and again, nipping their nefarious plots in the bud.

Due to Eula's background, many contradictions surround her — she is a descendant of the Lawrence clan and is considered by the citizens of Mondstadt to be the embodiment of the blood of sinners. Despite everything, she severed ties with her clan many years ago and joined the Knights of Favonius. Yet prejudice is not so easily dispelled, and Eula has not been treated fairly. In the eyes of Mondstadt's citizens, she remains an “outsider”, or even a “dangerous individual.”

Years of such experiences have led Eula to build an invisible shield to protect herself from unwarranted harm. The term “vengeance” is perhaps the most visible edge of this shield. Only by disregarding wild gossip and trying to accept the logic of her approach to the world can one come to understand the truth behind the complex shell of this young woman.

Other Eula Details

Eula's outfit is named Wavecrest Waltz.

Eula's outfit. Consummate elegance shines through in this neat and smart knight's uniform.

Her signature dish is called Stormcrest Pie, made by cooking Moon Pie with Eula.