The Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the offseason, changing up the roster a tad with the help of Tom Brady intervening as a co-owner. The organization brought in Pete Carroll as head coach, replacing Antonio Pierce, and also traded for quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady recently opened up about the direction the Raiders are going in an interview with RG. The former NFL quarterback oozed with excitement about it. He seems over the moon to have Carroll leading the way as the head coach, and had nothing but kind words to say about Smith, according to DJ Siddiqi.

“[Carroll] is a great leader for the organization,” Brady said in the interview with RG. “Everyone's excited to have him, and Geno's done a great job since he was acquired, coming in and working his tail off. Everyone's excited about the direction we’re heading.”

Both Pete Carroll and Geno Smith come from the Seattle Seahawks, as the two worked together as head coach and quarterback for that organization for four seasons. They bring familiarity to Las Vegas that, quite frankly, the franchise hasn't had in years. The Raiders haven't been the most competitive team lately, but with Carroll and Smith in town, perhaps their chemistry can pave a new path to success.

However, those two are just part of the puzzle, as changes have seemingly been made from the ownership group down. Majority owner Mark Davis gave Tom Brady some influential power once the future Hall of Famer became a part-owner of the franchise. Since then, the roster and coaching staff have received facelifts.

It may take a few seasons before the Raiders get back to truly being a competitive team. Regardless, Brady's excitement for Carroll and Smith shows a glimmer of hope for the future. Las Vegas will begin the 2025-26 campaign with a matchup against Brady's former team, the New England Patriots.