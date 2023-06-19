Meet Kaedehara Kazuha, Genshin Impact's best buffer! Check out Kazuha's Skills, Talents, Constellations, and more here.

Kaedehara Kazuha Details

Kazuha is a wandering samurai who has found himself as a temporary crewmember of The Crux. He belongs to the Kaedehara clan, once famed in the lands of Inazuma.

“Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves” Kaedehara Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo Sword character, and became playable on Genshin Impact Version 1.6, shortly before his homeland Inazuma became an explorable region.

His English voice actor is Mark Whitten. Whitten voiced a lot of video game characters including Seteth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Lyon in Fire Emblem Heroes, Alex in Street Fighter V, and more. On the other hand, Nobunaga Shimazaki did his Japanese voice. Nobunaga also held a lot of roles in anime and video games, like the protagonist for Astral Chain, male Kamui/Corrin for the Fire Emblem series, and Ritsuka Fujimaru in the Fate/Grand Order series.

Kazuha's Constellation is called Acer Palmatum, meaning Japanese maple – the same ones found all over his splash art and ability effects. His birthday is on October 29th.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus EM, granting up to 115 on max Ascension.

Kazuha Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Kazuha to 90.

168 Sea Ganoderma

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Anemo Hypostases and Setekh Wenut): 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Treasure Hoarder drops: 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 30 Silver Raven Insignia 36 Golden Raven Insignia

Maguu Kenki drops: 46 Marionnette Core

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Kazuha Talent Materials

Each of Yoimiya's three battle talents requires the following materials to be leveled up to Talent Level 10.

Treasure Hoarder drops: 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 22 Silver Raven Insignia 31 Golden Raven Insignia

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Diligence 21 Guide to Diligence 38 Philosophies of Diligence

Azhdaha Challenge Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Gilded Scale

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Kazuha Skills

Normal Attack: Garyuu Bladework

Normal Attack

Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. If this Plunging Attack is triggered by Chihayaburu, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan.

Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan

When a Plunging Attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG and will create a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents.

Elemental Skill – Chihayaburu

Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha's current position before launching opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo DMG and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing gust of wind.

Within 10s of remaining airborne after casting Chihayaburu, Kazuha can unleash a powerful Plunging Attack known as Midare Ranzan.

Press

Can be used in mid-air.

Hold

Charges up before unleashing greater Anemo DMG over a larger AoE than Press Mode.

Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan

When a Plunging Attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG. On landing, Kazuha creates a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents.

Midare Ranzan's DMG is considered Plunging Attack DMG.

“Wind in branches grieves

Bygone ages, gods of old

Withered autumn leaves”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Press Skill DMG 192% 206.4% 220.8% 240% 254.4% 268.8% 288% 307.2% 326.4% 345.6% 364.8% 384% 408% 432% 456% Press CD 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s 6s Hold Skill DMG 260.8% 280.36% 299.92% 326% 345.56% 365.12% 391.2% 417.28% 443.36% 469.44% 495.52% 521.6% 554.2% 586.8% 619.4% Hold CD 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s 9s

Elemental Burst – Kazuha Slash

The signature technique of Kazuha's self-styled bladework — a single slash that strikes with the force of the first winds of autumn, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.

The blade's passage will leave behind a field named “Autumn Whirlwind” that periodically deals AoE Anemo DMG to opponents within its range.

Elemental Absorption

If Autumn Whirlwind comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type.

Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

“I see eternity go by in an instant, the autumns of many years from a single leaf. Thus I shall slice this maple in a flash, and ask a question of the ages.”

Lv1 Lv2 Lv3 Lv4 Lv5 Lv6 Lv7 Lv8 Lv9 Lv10 Lv11 Lv12 Lv13 Lv14 Lv15 Slashing DMG 262.4% 282.08% 301.76% 328% 347.68% 367.36% 393.6% 419.84% 446.08% 472.32% 498.56% 524.8% 557.6% 590.4% 623.2% DoT 120% 129% 138% 150% 159% 168% 180% 192% 204% 216% 228% 240% 255% 270% 285% Additional Elemental DMG 36% 38.7% 41.4% 45% 47.7% 50.4% 54% 57.6% 61.2% 64.8% 68.4% 72% 76.5% 81% 85.5% Duration 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s 8s CD 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s 15s Energy Cost 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60 60

Passive Talents

Cloud Strider

Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Soumon Swordsmanship

If Chihayaburu comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro when cast, this Chihayaburu will absorb that element and if Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan is used before the effect expires, it will deal an additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type as DMG. This will be considered Plunging Attack DMG.

Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayaburu.

Poetics of Fuubutsu

Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kaedehara Kazuha will grant all party members a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus to the element absorbed by Swirl for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist.

Kazuha Constellations

Scarlet Hills

Decreases Chihayaburu's CD by 10%.

Using Kazuha Slash resets the CD of Chihayaburu.

Yamaarashi Tailwind

The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha Slash has the following effects: Increases Kaedehara Kazuha's own Elemental Mastery by 200 for its duration. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200.

The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack.

Maple Monogatari

Increases the Level of Chihayaburu by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Oozora Genpou

When Kaedehara Kazuha's Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Pressing or Holding Chihayaburu regenerates 3 or 4 Energy for Kaedehara Kazuha, respectively. When gliding, Kaedehara Kazuha regenerates 2 Energy per second.



Wisdom of Bansei

Increases the Level of Kazuha Slash by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Crimson Momiji

After using Chihayaburu or Kazuha Slash, Kaedehara Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for 5s. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by Kaedehara Kazuha's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks by 0.2%.

Other Kazuha Details

Kazuha's signature dish is called “All-Weather Beauty”, made by cooking Dry-Braised Salted Fish with Kazuha.

Kaedehara Kazuha's specialty. Made from fish that have been dried on the ship. Kazuha claims that they were completely ordinary fish. But this flavor… this must surely be the definition of free, all-embracing nature, no?

His outfit is called “Falling Leaves.”

Kaedehara Kazuha's outfit. The maple leaf patterns are the hallmark of this wandering samurai's clothes.

Kazuha Introduction

A wandering samurai from Inazuma with a modest and gentle personality.

Beneath a youthful and carefree demeanor lies a heart that hides a great many burdens from the past. Seemingly easygoing, Kazuha has his own code of conduct.

Kazuha leads a wandering life, setting out on his journey in the day, and sleeps with the sky as his blanket and earth as his bed in the night. Wealth has never been his pursuit, and regardless of summer or winter, what he seeks has always been true peace in his heart. Despite the wilderness being his home, he never worries about the impending rain or storm. It is as if rainstorms are afraid of him, because they do not dare to cross his path.

Out of curiosity, someone asked about this talent and Kazuha answered with absolute honesty — reading the sounds of nature is a unique ability of his. People do not usually pay attention to the weather, so it is no surprise that they are unable to discover the signs it reveals. However, given Kazuha's skill, he can sense the arrival of snow and rain immediately with just a gust of wind or abnormal humidity. That is when he knows it's time to seek shelter.

Kazuha, who has traversed around the lands, has avoided countless torrents of storms and flashes of lightning. This time, however, what awaits him will be an unprecedented thunderstorm. This time, he will no longer seek refuge. He, the rain, and the lightning will meet at the intersection of fate, as destiny marks it.

“—— I hear a storm strike far and distant, with only a whisper light and faint. From the sky there falls no rain, thus here I shall still remain.”

All data taken from HoneyHunter.