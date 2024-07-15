Kinich is among the first characters playable from the new region of Natlan in Genshin Impact! Check out the drip marketing for Kinich and the official reveal posted on official HoYoverse accounts.

“Turnfire Hunt” Kinich Drip Marketing

After being shown in Genshin Impact teasers for Natlan, we finally have a closer look at Kinich and his companion, Ajaw.

As revealed by the drip marketing, Kinich is a Dendro character. Leaks suggest he will be a 5-star and will wield a Claymore. His Constellation is named “Chimaera Alebriius” which could be a reference to “alebrije,” brightly colored folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures originating in Mexico.

His role is “Huitztlan Saurian Hunter.”

Kinich and Ajaw have appeared in two teasers: the Natlan Preview Teaser alongside Kinich and Kachina, and the Ignition Teaser – A Name Forged in Flames alongside many of the Natlan cast. We didn't get much in-game footage of him, unfortunately, but he may have an empowered state while he is mid-air.

His name is possibly taken from the Yucatec name of the Maya sun god.

Who are the Kinich and Ajaw voice actors?

In the English voiceover, Kinich is voiced by John Patneaude. His previous roles include Renault from Unicorn Overlord, Tatsumi Akazu from I Want to Be His Prey!, and Male Avatar 4 in Street Fighter 6.

Patneaude is joined by Abby Espiritu who voices K'uhul Ajaw. Her previous roles include Media and Eluya from Higan: Eruthyll, Naya from Hamster and Gretel, and Romin Kassidy from Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens.

In the Japanese Voiceover, Kinich's voice is done by Noriaki Sugiyama. His most notable roles include Emiya Shirou from the Fate/ franchise, Sasuke Uchiha from the Naruto franchise, Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Akito Shukuri from Norn9.

Noriaki Sugiyama is once again joined by Junko Takeuchi, who plays K'uhul Ajaw. Her most notable roles are Naruto Uzumaki from the Naruto franchise and Mamoru Endou in Inazuma Eleven, on top of being the official dubber for Mr Beast in Japanese.

When will Kinich be playable in Genshin Impact?

Kinich will be added as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 5.0, scheduled on August 28, 2024. He will release alongside two other characters from Natlan: Mualani and Kachina.

Kinich Official Introduction – Fulfiller of Commissions, Flame Bearer of the Canopy

“This servant of mine is no fool, and nimble too, as far as servants go. His biggest fault is that, no matter how hard you try, you simply can't get rid of him! I mean it — he literally will not die! Have you ever heard of someone falling headfirst off a cliff and still surviving!? Utterly infuriating!”

— K'uhul Ajaw, the self-proclaimed “Almighty Dragonlord”

“It's one thing to charge a fee for delivering a letter, but charging for being a flame bearer on Turnfire Night? It's outrageous! Is this really a hero of ours?”

“It's not like you just met him today. Surely you'd admit that he does his job well? That's all that matters.”

In Natlan, where humans and Saurians live together in harmony, there have always been some who have looked askance at saurian hunters. In a land full of heroes, their practice of assessing commissions and setting a price makes the profession even more controversial.

A cruel, ruthless, cold-blooded killer… Pragmatic, utilitarian, without so much as a hint of chivalrous decorum… In such heartless, damning terms do people describe the young man that never argues back.

But what of it?

As long as the price is right, all commissions shall be fulfilled in a satisfactory manner; all writhing, raging aberrants returned to the Night Kingdom from whence they came.

Once the bearer of the Turnfire name has locked onto a target, there's no looking back.