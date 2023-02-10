Yelan released in Version 2.7, and now has a rerun banner in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Read on to find her Abilities, Talents, Constellations, and Materials.

“A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs, but is a ‘non-entity’ on the Ministry of Civil Affairs’ List”

Yelan’s Ascension Stat is Crit Rate, starting with 5% at Level 1 and scaling up to 24.2% at level 90. She is a 5 star Hydro character, and wields a bow. Her birthday is April 20th, and her Astrolabe is named Umbrabilis Orchis. Yelan’s in-game animations can be found in this link.

Her English Voice Actress is Laura Post, notable for lending her voice for other video game characters such as Kasumi Yoshizawa of Persona 5 Royal, Catherine in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Ahri from League of Legends.

In Japanese, she is voiced by Aya Endou. This means that Yelan shares her Japanese voice with Gligamesh in the Fate/kaleid liner series, Lisara from “So, I can’t play H?”, as well as numerous video game characters.

Yelan, the Valley Orchid, released on Genshin Impact Version 2.7, along with 4-star character Kuki Shinobu.

Yelan Materials

Ascension

To fully raise Yelan from level 1 to level 90, here are the materials you will need:

168 Starconch

Primary Ascension Materials (dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases): 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Skirmishers, Agents, Cicin Mages drops: 18 Recruit’s Insignia 30 Sergeant’s Insignia 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Ruin Serpent Drops: 46 Runic Fang

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Talents

Each of her battle talents require the following to be raised to Level 10:

Skirmishers, Agents, Cicin Mages drops: 6 Recruit’s Insignia 22 Sergeant’s Insignia 31 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Talent Scrolls: 3 Teachings of Prosperity 21 Guide to Prosperity 38 Philosophies of Prosperity

Azhdaha Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Gilded Scale

1 Crown

1.6525 million Mora

Yelan Talents

Normal Attack: Stealthy Bowshot

Normal Attack

Perform up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.

While Aiming, flowing water will accumulate on the arrow head. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro DMG.

Breakthrough

Yelan will enter a “Breakthrough” state after spending 5 seconds off-field, which will cause her next Charged Aimed Shot to have 80% decreased charge time, and once charged, she can fire a “Breakthrough Barb” that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP.

Plunging Attack

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

A fully-charged Aimed Shot deals 124% DMG at Lv1, up to 294.5% at Lv15. The Breakthrough Barb deals 11.58% up to 151.98% of Yelan’s Max HP, from Lv1 to Lv15.

Elemental Skill: Lingering Lifeline

Fires off a Lifeline that tractors her in rapidly, entangling and marking opponents along its path. When her rapid movement ends, the Lifeline will explode, dealing Hydro DMG to the marked opponents based on Yelan’s Max HP.

Tap

Moves a certain distance forward rapidly.

Hold

Moves forward rapidly continuously.

During this time, Yelan can control her sprint direction and can end her rapid movement by using the skill again.

Additionally, each opponent marked by the Lifeline when it explodes grants Yelan a 34% chance to obtain Breakthrough

Not until she begins to tug on the strings do evildoers, crooks, and scheming villains alike know that there is no escape.

The DMG of this skill starts at 22.61% Max HP at Talent lv1, scaling to 40.7% Max HP at lv10 and up to 53.71% Max HP at lv15. The max duration (when held) is 3 seconds, and cooldown is 10 seconds.

Elemental Burst: Depth-Clarion Dice

Deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates an “Exquisite Throw” which aids her in battle.

Exquisite Throw

Follows the character around and will initiate a coordinated attack under the following circumstances, dealing Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP:

Can occur once every second when your active character uses a Normal Attack.

Will occur each time Yelan’s Lifeline explodes and hits opponents.

“A gambling addiction is going to do you no good. I mean, let me just do the math for you as the dealer. What do you think your odds of beating me are, when I have seven dice and you, only one?”

The duration for Exquisite Throw is 15 seconds, and the Burst itself has a cooldown of 18 seconds. Depth-Clarion Dice requires 70 energy to cast.

Passive: Necessary Calculation

Gain 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours.

Passive: Turn Control

When the party has 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, Yelan’s Max HP is increased by 6%/12%/18%/30%.

Passive: Adapt With Ease

So long as an Exquisite Throw is in play, your own active character deals 1% more DMG. This increases by a further 3.5% DMG every second. The maximum increase to DMG dealt is 50%.

The pre-existing effect will be dispelled if Depth-Clarion Dice is recast during its duration.

Yelan Constellations

Enter the Plotters

Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge.

Taking All Comers

When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it will fire an additional water arrow that deals 14% of Yelan’s Max HP as Hydro DMG. This effect can trigger once every 1.8 seconds.

Beware the Trickster’s Dice

Increases the Depth-Clarion Dice by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Bait-and-Switch

Increases all party members’ Max HP by 10% for 25 seconds for every opponent marked by Lifeline when the Lifeline explodes. A maximum increase of 40% Max HP can be attained in this manner.

Dealer’s Sleight

Increases the Level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Winner Take All

After using Depth-Clarion Dice, Yelan will enter the Mastermind state.

In this state, all of Yelan’s Normal Attacks will be the stronger Breakthrough Barbs. These Breakthrough Barbs will have all its normal abilities and the DMG dealt will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 156% of their normal DMG.

The Mastermind state lasts 20s and will be cleared after Yelan fires 5 arrows.

Other Details

Her Namecard is called “Yelan: Throw” with the following description:

“Dice are always hard to make ‘fair.’ That goes double for dice with shoddier workmanship. The weighting on each numbered side will almost almost certainly be unbalanced.”

Her Special Dish comes from Stir-Fried Shrimp, called Dew-Dipped Shrimp. Upon usage, the food “increases all party members’ Shield Strength by 35% for 300 seconds. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

The description for Dew-Dipped Shrimp is as follows:

“Yelan’s specialty. Amongst the ingredients here is the new tea, Dipped Dew, delivered from Qiaoying Village right to the Teahouse, which was then quickly fried together with freshly-caught river shrimp. The look is sightly, the scent of distant tea, and the taste both tender and springy… Wait a moment. Why’s she coming over with that plate of chilli?

Yelan Lore Tease

“Yelan’s identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.

The people who are caught up in trouble look forward to meeting her. For some reason, most of them think she will help them, and if not, they want her to be their ally.

But the problem is, their opponents harbor the same idea.

Every one of these people has met a Yelan who goes by a different name and identity, and each of them thinks they can reach a partnership with her. However, everyone has been kept in the dark.

Who does she want to help? When will she tell the truth?

Once she acts and intervenes, nothing can be trusted.

When she reveals her true identity and speaks the truth, those who are eager for answers may not have the chance to hear it.”

For more Genshin Impact, check out our newsroom here.