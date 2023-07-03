Meet Lynette, one of the first few playable characters from Fontaine in Genshin Impact! Lynette is expected to be playable come Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

“Elegance in the Shadows” Lynette Reveal

Lynette: Elegance in the Shadows

"Multi-Function Magic Assistant" #GenshinImpact #Lynette pic.twitter.com/EVq12x1R83 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 3, 2023

Lynette and her twin brother Lyney first appeared in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. They were the featured characters for Act IV, Fontaine. The twins and their youngest brother Freminet were all revealed to be playable characters in Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

She is an Anemo character as confirmed by the official Lynette reveal. Unofficial data suggests that Lynette is a 4-star Sword character. Her Astrolabe name is “Felis Alba” meaning White Cat, and her affiliation is the Multi-Function Magic Assistant.

Lynette, Lyney, and Freminet are all expected to become playable come Genshin Impact Version 4.0, scheduled on August 16, 2023.

Who are the Lynette voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Anairis Quiñones voices Lynette. Quiñones also voiced Centi and Sugar from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, Kimberly from Street Fighter 6, and Ursula from My Time at Portia.

Meanwhile, Yuu Sasahara does Lynette's Japanese voiceover. She debuted as a voice actress in 2016 and has landed roles across anime and games, including Akari Amano from Ms. Vampire who lives in my neighborhood.

Lynette Official Introduction: The firmament glimpsed in a reflected moon

“That's already the fifth time this month… Haven't you learned not to mess with Lynette?”

— Words muttered by Freminet to a vacuum cleaner, overheard by Lyney as he left his room in the dead of night.

In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as “the greatest magician in all Teyvat”, Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.

She seeks neither flowers nor applause, avoids interviews, and generally tries to avoid notice.

Whether people are trying to attract her attention or simply curious, she shuts them out with bizarre responses like “Entering Standby Mode” and “I need to space out.”

Even when bigwigs from the audience pay them a private visit, Lynette always takes a back seat and lets Lyney do the talking. She prefers to brew a pot of tea and sit in the corner, looking down as she quietly sips away, apparently uninterested by the conversation.

Only the very few among them, in the briefest of interludes, sense for a millisecond that they are being secretly watched. But by the time they try to locate the source of the gaze, it has already vanished without a trace.

Yet the only other people in the room are Lyney – warm and hospitable as ever – and Lynette, whose undivided attention is being bestowed upon a teacup.

…Perhaps it was just their imagination.

…But even if not, what harm could a quick glance have done? It's not like they could have seen anything of any significance… could they?