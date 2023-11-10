The leader of the Spina di Rosula, Navia, will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Check out Navia's Skills, Talents, and more here.

Navia, the leader of the Spina di Rosula and a key actor in Fontaine's Archon Quest, will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Check out Navia's Materials, Skills, Talents, Constellations, and more.

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Genshin Impact – Navia Details

“When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with. But then again, that's what made it so interesting.”

— Clorinde

“Helm of the Radiant Rose” Navia is a 5-star Geo character slated to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Her weapon is a Claymore. Navia will be the first 5-star Geo character to be released almost two years ago in Version 2.3. Considering all Geo characters including 4-stars, the most recent one was Yun Jin back in Version 2.4.

Her Constellation is “Rosa Multiflora,” which also happens to be a species of the rose flower. Navia's birthday is currently unknown.

Navia's Ascension Stat is Crit DMG%, gaining up to 38.4% at max ascension.

Who are the Navia voice actors in Genshin Impact?

Navia's English voice actress is Brenna Larsen. Her previous roles include Share Bear in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, Pala from Octopath Traveler II, and the NPCs Banxia, Chunfen, and Yinshu from Honkai: Star Rail.

Meanwhile, Aki Toyosaki voices Navia in the Japanese voiceover. Her most popular roles include Yui Hirasawa from K-On!, Yunyun from the Konosuba! series, and Caroline, Justine, and Lavenza from the Persona 5 franchise.

Navia Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Navia to Level 90.

168 Spring of the First Dewdrop

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Geo Hypostasis, Golden Wolflord, Ruin Serpents, Experimental Field Generators, etc.): 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

Fontemer Abberant drops: 18 Transoceanic Pearl 30 Transoceanic Chunk 36 Xenochromatic Crystal

Icewind Suite – Coppelius drops: 46 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Navia Talent Materials

Each of Navia's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10.

Fontemer Abberant drops: 6 Transoceanic Pearl 22 Transoceanic Chunk 31 Xenochromatic Crystal

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Equity 21 Guide to Equity 38 Philosophies of Equity

All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Lightless Silk String

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Navia Skills

Normal Attack – Blunt Refusal

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Ceremonial Crystalshot

When a character in the party obtains an Elemental Shard created from the Crystallize reaction, Navia will gain 1 charge of Crystal Shrapnel. Navia can hold up to 6 charges of Crystal Shrapnel at once.

When she fires, Navia will consume all Cyrstal Shrapnel charges and open her elegant yet lethal Gunbrella, firing multiple Rosula Shardshots that can penetrate opponents, dealing Geo DMG to opponents hit.

When 0/1/2/3 or more charges of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed, 5/7/9/11 Rosula Shardshots will be fired respectively. The more Rosula Shardshots that strike a single opponent, the greater the DMG dealt to them. When all 11 Rosula Shardshots strike, they deal 200% of the original amount of DMG.

In addition, when more than 3 charges of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed, every charge consumed beyond those 3 will crease the damage dealt by that shot by an additional 15%.

Hold

Enter Aiming Mode, continually collecting Elemental Shards created by Crystallize reactions. When released, fire Rosula Shardshots with the same effect as when the skill is tapped.

2 initial uses.

Arkhe: Ousia

Periodically, when Navia fires her Gunbrella, a Surging Blade will be summoned, dealing ousia-aligned Geo DMG.

“Maintaining the appropriate distance with those whom distance should be maintained is an essential part of etiquette. Naturally, there are also many ways to do this…”

Elemental Burst – As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute

On the orders of the President of the Spina di Rosula, call for a magnificent Golden Rose Salute. Unleashes a massive bombardment on opponents in front of her, dealing Aoe Geo DMG and providing Fire Support for a duration afterward, periodically dealing Geo DMG.

When attacks from Golden Rose's Salute hit opponents, Navia will gain 1 charge of Crystal Shrapnel. This effect can be triggered up to once every 2.4s.

“The Spina di Rosula's salute is a preemptive celebration of the successful conclusion of our negotiations and is fired just before talks begin. Don't misunderstand, it isn't in any way, shape, or form some kind of threat.”

Passive Talents

Undisclosed Distribution Channels

For 4s after using Ceremonial Crystalshot, the DMG dealt by Navia's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will be converted into Geo DMG which cannot be overridden by other Elemental infusions, and the DMG dealt by Navia's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will be increased by 40%.

Mutual Assistance Network

For each Pyro/Electro/Cryo/Hydro party member, Navia gains 20% increased ATK. This effect can stack up to 2 times.

Painstaking Transaction

Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Fontaine Expedition for 20 hours.

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Genshin Impact – Navia Constellations

A Lady's Rules for Keeping a Courteous Distance

Each charge of Crystal Shrapnel consumed when Navia uses Ceremonial Crystalshot will restore 2 Energy to her and decrease the CD of As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute by 1s. Up to 6 Energy can be gained this way, and the CD of Ceremonial Crystalshot can be decreased by up to 3s.

The President's Pursuit of Victory

The CRIT Rate of Ceremonial Crystalshot is increased by 8% for each charge of Crystal Shrapnel consumed. CRIT Rate can be increased by up to 24% in this way.

In addition, when Ceremonial Crystalshot hits an opponent, one shot of Fire Support from As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute will strike near the location of the hit. Up to one instance of Fire Support can be triggered each time Ceremonial Crystalshot is used, and DMG dealt by Fire Support in this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG.

Businesswoman's Broad Vision

Increases the Level of Ceremonial Crystalshot by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Oathsworn Never Capitulate

When As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute hits an opponent, that opponent's Geo RES will be decreased by 20% for 8s.

Negotiator's Resolute Negotiations

Increases the Level of As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Flexible Finesse of the Spina's President

If more than 3 charges of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed when using Ceremonial Crystalshot, each charge consumed beyond the first 3 increases the CRIT DMG of that Ceremonial Crystalshot by 35%, and any charges consumed beyond the first 3 are returned to Navia.

Navia Official Introduction – The Soaring Yellow Rose

“When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with. But then again, that's what made it so interesting.”

— Clorinde

Judging from her appearance, there's no doubt that Navia is the very picture of a Fontainian lady.

She likes to accoutre herself in ornate dresses and fine hats, and carries with her a ribboned umbrella encrusted with jewels.

Thus bedecked, she flits around the streets of the Court of Fontaine, the slopes of Mont Automnequi, as well as lesser-known spots along the Fleuve Cendre.

She's never before been hindered by her long flowing dress, nor by her deceptively heavy umbrella. Spry as a sparrow, she is the bearer of glad tidings from the Spina di Rosula for those in need.

Perhaps this is why Navia has become one of the famous reporter Charlotte's favorite subjects.

At the exhibition hall of The Steambird, there even hangs a photo connected to her called “The Soaring Yellow Rose.”

But there's no need to worry — for it goes without saying that the photo's subject not only consented to its showing, but also gave her enthusiastic support.

Navia will be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.3.