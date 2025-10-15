It may just be preseason, but players can still get tossed from the game. In the final moments of the first half between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trailblazers' preseason matchup, officials ejected Jonathan Kuminga after he confronted one of the referees, upset at an apparent no-call on his drive to the hoop.

After the no-call, Kuminga approached the official and clapped his hands in his face, which led to the swift ejection with no technical foul as a warning. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr argued with the referees in defense of his player to little avail.

On replay, it appeared that Kuminga may have been justified for his frustration with the officiating. As Kuminga drove through the teeth of the Blazers' defense, Portland's Kris Murray had his hand on the Warriors forward's right forearm with Jermi Grant on the other side, swiping down on his left wrist.

Jonathan Kuminga has been ejected for apparently making contact with the official after not getting a foul call 😳 (h/t @Sudharsan_ak)pic.twitter.com/uZ1IRfFsPF — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 15, 2025

Jonathan Kuminga's play up to that point for the Warriors

It's an unfortunate ejection for the 23-year-old wing, who recently settled a heated and public negotiation process with the Warriors front office with a two-year extension

Article Continues Below

Up to that point, Kuminga had collected a solid stat line of seven points, six rebounds, and four assists. With Golden State precautionarily sidelining Jimmy Butler with his tweaked ankle, giving Draymond Green the night off for rest, and Moses Moody out nursing a calf injury, the Warriors had looked to get Kuminga some more responsibility next to Stephen Curry.

His playmaking in particular has stood out all preseason, especially in this game, as the Warriors were using him to initiate the offense by getting him the ball in the post. That area in his offensive kit, in particular, has been something the Warriors have wanted more of, in their hopes of fitting him alongside his ball-dominant star teammates, Curry and Butler.

So far this preseason, Kuminga's made a concerted effort to playmake for his teammates. In 47 games played last season, Kuminga had only eight games with at least four assists. But this preseason, he's surpassed that mark in all three games so far. It is clear this preseason that Kuminga is making a concerted effort to expand that area of his offensive game.

Kuminga's ejection dampened what was looking like a very complete showing for the young forward. Luckily for both Kuminga and the Warriors, it was only in a meaningless preseason game. With the regular season a week away, Kuminga will look to carry his solid preseason play into games that matter.