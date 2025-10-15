With Week 6 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season already behind us, fantasy managers are looking forward to another frantic Week 7 of football action. The tight end position has been at the center of constant change throughout the first six weeks, an already volatile position becoming all the more scarce with injuries and depth chart changes. Nevertheless, securing an elite tight end from week to week could be the difference in winning a league championship.

Notable injuries from Week 6 will include Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Gesicki (pectoral), who was ruled out of the second half against Green Bay and ‘questionable' into this week. Cleveland Browns' David Njoku also exited his game with a knee injury and did not return, putting his status for Week 7 in question. Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers sat out Week 6 and he's trending towards sitting again in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

In more positive news, San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is returning to practice following a stint on IR, so managers should be seeing some depth come back to the position after a tough first few weeks. We'll take a look at our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings heading into Week 7.

Top Fantasy Tight Ends – Week 7

The top spots in Week 7 continue to be occupied by familiar names at the top like Arizona Cardinals Trey McBride (TE1), Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (TE2), and Indianapolis Colts' Tyler Warren (TE3). With preseason No. 1 TE overall Brock Bowers continually missing games due to his knee, Trey McBride is running away with the top TE crown this season, already racking up 83.7 fantasy points (PPR) on the season. Although his team hasn't been as consistent, he's clearly the best option on this offense.

Dallas' Jake Ferguson and Indy's Tyler Warren see similar situations as quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones have been pushing the ball downfield at an insane rate. With injuries and inconsistencies at the wide receiver position for both teams, both of these tight ends have a chance to lead their team in receiving on any given week.

Other top tight ends this week will include Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft, who's scored a touchdown in three of his five games this season. George Kittle is likely to make his return for the 49ers against a tough matchup in the Atlanta Falcons, but they notably just allowed a touchdown to Bills' TE Dawson Knox on MNF.

Other top TE options: Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. TB) / Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LV)

Tight Ends rising quickly

With Cleveland Browns' David Njoku leaving his last game with a knee injury and failing to return, his status ahead of Week 7 could be in the air. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who is technically listed second on the depth chart, has actually seen more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than his counterpart Njoku. With Njoku possibly hobbled, this could open the door for Harold Fannin Jr. to be a focal point in an offense that doesn't have much going for it from a passing point of view.

Miami Dolphins' Darren Waller has also seen a massive boost in his usage, scoring four touchdowns in only three games he's appeared in. Since the loss of WR Tyreek Hill, Waller has become a go-to option for QB Tua Tagovailoa and could see continued targets in the red zone if he keeps producing.

Sleeper Tight Ends

While he's currently listed just outside the top-15 rankings on most outlets, Washington Commanders Zach Ertz is still available in about 41% of ESPN leagues. In Week 1 with Jayden Daniels healthy and under center, Ertz was able to convert on a touchdown. In Daniels' return from injury in Monday Night Football against the Bears, Ertz managed to get in the end zone. Look for his opportunities to become plentiful with his quarterback healthy and at the helm.

With Brock Bowers week-to-week, fantasy managers could find use in picking up Raiders backup Michael Mayer. In his last stat against Tennessee, Mayer was wildly efficient with five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown for 14.0 fantasy points (PPR). He could become a safety valve for Bowers' managers during the season. There's not many options otherwise on the Las Vegas offense, so expect Mayer to be a streaming option in games where Bowers is out.

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – Week 7