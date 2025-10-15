The Los Angeles Dodgers gained full control of the NLCS after a dominant 5-1 win in Game 2 over the Milwaukee Brewers, powered by Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s complete-game performance. Following the victory, manager Dave Roberts emphasized the trust he had in his rookie starter — calling it “true confidence.”

Yamamoto allowed a solo home run to open the game but responded by retiring 24 of the next 27 batters. He finished with 9 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts on 111 pitches — the first Dodgers postseason complete game since 2017.

The Dodgers pitching staff had leaned heavily on the bullpen in the NLDS. But in NLCS Game 2, Yamamoto gave them a full reset, pitching deep and efficiently in a high-stakes situation.

Following the stellar outing, Fox Sports: MLB took to their X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a video of Roberts praising the right-handed pitcher as he explained the decision to let him close it out.

Dave Roberts gives Yamamoto his flowers and explains the decision to leave him in the game in the 9th inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/42gnkWut28 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2025

The win pushed the Dodgers to a 2-0 NLCS series lead and drastically boosted their postseason outlook. The Dodgers vs. Brewers matchup has been one-sided through two games, with Roberts’ rotation plan working to perfection.

The Dodgers manager said Yamamoto signaled he wanted the ninth, and his body language showed confidence in the moment. Rather than turning to the bullpen, Roberts went with feel — and was rewarded.

The quote from Roberts instantly drew praise across sports media. It marked a turning point in how the club is managing their pitching staff this postseason.

As the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3, the Dodgers are not just leading — they’re trusting, and being rewarded by, their most important arms.