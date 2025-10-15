The Indianapolis Colts are rolling at 5-1, but quarterback depth has become a major storyline heading into Week 7. With Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, head coach Shane Steichen will decide who backs up Daniel Jones — either rookie Riley Leonard or veteran Brett Rypien.

The Athletic’s James Boyd took to X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that a team source confirmed Steichen will make the call after evaluating both options in practice this week.

“Source said #Colts HC Shane Steichen will have the final say of who is QB2 between Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien.

We can also ask Steichen before practice tomorrow (and again Friday after Rypien has practiced the whole week).”

Leonard, a sixth-round rookie from Notre Dame, has been with the Colts all season and has taken most backup reps since Richardson’s eye injury. Meanwhile, Rypien signed to the practice squad on October 14 and brings veteran experience from stints with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

The decision carries weight. Jones has completely revived his career under Steichen, leading the AFC’s top scoring offense. But should he miss time, the Colts must trust the next man up to keep their momentum going.

Steichen’s evaluation extends beyond game readiness — it’s also about locker room confidence and long-term continuity. Coaches and teammates alike have praised both quarterbacks for their preparation, making the final decision a reflection of who best aligns with the Colts’ offensive identity.

Leonard offers upside and youth, while Rypien brings system familiarity and game experience. The choice by the Colts coach will reveal whether he values development or veteran security as the team pushes for a playoff run.

Steichen is expected to speak before and after practice later this week, with a final depth chart decision coming no later than Friday. Until then, the quarterback room remains under review.