Genshin Impact: Tighnari Abilities, Talents, and Materials

Tighnari, Genshin Impact’s first Dendro 5 star character, is expected to arrive on Genshin Impact Version 3.0. Read on to see his Abilities, Talents, Constellations, and Materials.

Tighnari’s Ascension Stat is Dendro DMG bonus, beginning at 0% and scaling up to 24% on his final Ascension. He wields a bow. His affiliation is to Gandharva Ville. His birthday is on December 29.

Tighnari Materials

Ascension

To fully raise Tighnari from level 1 to level 90, here is the full list of materials you need to farm. Note that you cannot pre-farm any of these aside from the Mora and EXP materials as they are exclusive to Sumeru.

168 Lunar Lotus

Primary Ascension Materials (Plumed Fungi): 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk 9 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Floating Fungi drops: 18 Fungal Spores 30 Luminescent Pollen 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Jadeplume Terrorshroom drops: 46 Majestic Hooked Beak

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Talent

Each of his battle talents require the following to be raised to level 10. Only the drops from the Nagatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto is pre-farmable (aside from the Crown and Mora) as the other materials are yet to release.

Floating Fungi drops: 6 Fungal Spores 22 Luminescent Pollen 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Talent Scrolls: 3 Teachings of ??? 21 Guide to ??? 38 Philosophies of ???

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 The Meaning of Aeons

1 Crown

1.6525 million Mora

Tighnari Abilities and Talents

Normal Attack: Khanda Barrier-Buster

Normal Attack

Perform up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.

While aiming, the power of Dendro will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired.

While aiming, the power of Dendro will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Charge Level 1: Fires off an arrow carrying the power of flora that deals Dendro DMG. Charge Level 2: Fires off a Wreath Arrow that deals Dendro DMG. Upon hit, the Wreath Arrow will create 4 Clusterbloom Arrows that will track nearby opponents automatically and deal Dendro DMG.



Plunging Attack

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

The Clusterbloom Arrow DMG scales from 38.6% up to 91.7% from levels 1-15. The Wreath Arrow DMG on the other hand scales from 87.2% to 207.1%.

Elemental Skill: Vijnana-Phala Mine

Tighnari throws a Vijnana Stormheart ahead that deals AoE Dendro DMG, creating a Vijnana-Khanda Field that creates mysterious illusions that taunt opponents and draw their fire.

Additionally, Tighnari gains the Vijnana Penetrator effect, which will decrease the next Wreath Arrow’s charging time by 2.4 seconds. This effect will dissipate once the skill duration ends or after Tighnari has fired 3 Wreath Arrows.

“If seeds wither apart from the soil, they will remain a single seed. But if returned to the soil, they shall multiply ten-million fold.”

This Skill’s DMG scales from 149.6% at level 1 up to 355.3% at level 15. The Vijnana-Khanda Field lasts for 8 seconds, meanwhile the Vijnana Penetrator effect lasts for 12 seconds. The cooldown is 12 seconds.

Vijnana-Phala Mine generates 3 particles if it hits, and a 50% chance for a 4th particle to spawn.

Elemental Burst – Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft

Combines the power of all seeds to fire 6 Tanglevine Shafts that can track opponents and deal Dendro DMG.

After they hit, the Tanglevine Shafts will create a secondary wave of Tanglevine Shafts that can also track opponents and deal Dendro DMG on hit.

“Do not seek to escape so easily. The vines grow and regrow ever on. Things might get dicey if you don’t clear every last one of them out.”

The Tanglevine Shaft DMG goes from 55.6% to 132.1%, and the secondary wave of Tanglevine Shafts scales from 67.98% to 161.45%. The cooldown is 12 seconds and costs 40 Energy to cast.

Passive: Keen Sight

After Tighnari fires a Wreath Arrow, his Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for 4 seconds.

Passive: Scholarly Blade

For every point of Elemental Mastery Tighnari possesses, his Charged Attack and Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft DMG are increased by 0.06%.

The maximum DMG Bonus obtainable this way is 60%.

Passive: Encyclopedic Knowledge

Displays the location of Sumeru local specialties on the mini-map.

Tighnari Constellations

His Astrolabe is named Vulpes Zerda.

Beginnings Determined at the Roots

Tighnari’s Charge Attack CRIT Rate is increased by 15%.

Origins Known From the Stem:

When there are opponents within the Vijnana-Khanda Field created by Vijnana-Phala Mine, Tighnari gains 20% Dendro DMG Bonus.

The effect will last up to 6s if the field’s duraton ends or if it no longer has opponents within it.

Fortunes Read Amongst the Branches

Increases the Level of Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves

When Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft is unleashed, all party members gain 60 Elemental Mastery for 8s.

If the Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft triggers a Burning, Bloom, Aggravate, or Spread reaction, their Elemental Mastery will be further increased by 60.

This latter case will also refresh the buff state’s duration.

Comprehension Amidst the Flowers

Increases the Level of Vijnana-Phala Mine by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Karma Adjudged From the Leaden Fruit

Wreath Arrow’s charging time is decreased by 0.9s, and will produce 1 additional Clusterbloom Arrow upon hit which deals 150% of Tighnari’s ATK.

Other Tighnari Details

Special Dish – Forest Watcher’s Choice

Tighnari’s special dish is called Forest Watcher’s Choice, made by cooking Mushroom Hodgepodge.

Effect : Increases all party members’ DEF by 151 for 300 seconds. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).

: Increases all party members’ DEF by 151 for 300 seconds. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Description: Tighnari’s specialty. The Forest Watcher personally picked out these edible mushrooms — not only the common ones but also a few mysterious-looking shrooms that you have never seen before. No condiments were added, for the limelight should go to the ingredients’ unmarred freshness. It must have taken him quite some time to prepare this delicious dish.

For more Genshin Impact 3.0 news, click here.