The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Event Livestream is soon! Check out the schedule and what reveals we expect from the stream.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Livestream?

The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Event Livestream is scheduled on May 13th, 2023 08:00 AM UTC-4.

Version 3.7 Special Program Preview Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>https://t.co/xo4YDsJS27#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/6OP8BGcFFs — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2023

It will be streamed on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and then restreamed on the YouTube channel at noon UTC-4 on the same day.

What to Expect on the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Livestream

As always, there will be Primogem Codes scattered across the stream! Keep your eyes peeled for them and claim them over here.

The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 update is expected to go live on May 17th, 2023, with preload being available on the Monday of that week. Featured Character and Weapon Event Wish Banners will also be revealed during the live stream.

New Character – Kirara

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword character, expected to release on Genshin Impact Version 3.7. She was initially revealed about a month ago, to the surprise of many as she’s a completely new character with few references to her before the reveal.

It is widely believed that Kirara was the outcome after a leaked character named Momoka went through internal changes. Momoka was a Dendro Bow character, so while her Vision didn’t change, the weapon did.

Want to learn more about Kirara or planning to pre-farm for her? Check out her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

New Weapon – Ibis Piercer

Stats at Level 90:

ATK: 564.78

Bonus ATK%: 27.56%

Secret Wisdom’s Favor: The character’s Elemental Mastery will increase by 40/50/60/70/80 within 6s after Charged Attacks hit opponents. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

This weapon will be obtainable from this version’s main event.

New Events

Unnamed Main Event

Inazuma-centric main event.

Will have four different game modes: I: A Tour of Wonders

Complete the required challenges and find the Scenic Checkpoints. II: Zero Hour Invokation

Use preset decks to engage in Genius Invokation duels. III: Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Invoker

Travelers can restore 8 Evermotion Mechanical Paintings and after the paintings are assembled, they can gain the corresponding furnishings for the event. IV: Heart of the Dice

Travelers can defeat enemies to accumulate Invokation Dice. Consume Invokation Dice gained to cast Suppressive Rolls, which will allow the Traveler to more efficiently contain their foes and obtain numerous benefits.



Divine Ingenuity: Collector’s Chapter

Honglang has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Mondstadt again. This Domain seems to change based on the will of the people within it. At his request, you enter this Domain to begin investigating…

Feast of the Departed Warriors

The mysterious Domain has opened its doors, and beyond its threshold wry and dangerous adversaries await in slumber, waiting for their moment to strike. Only someone empty of worries can defeat such powerful foes and tread a path to wonderful and pure metamorphosis.

Fayz Trials: Hypothesis

Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Take this opportunity to observe your opponents closely and capture their weaknesses as exposed mid-battle. Take them down this way to help the groaning Sumeru researcher finish his project.

The Forge Realm’s Temper

This will be a Genius Invokation TCG event.

New Quests

A continuation of Yoimiya’s story quest, Carassius Auratus Chapter II, can be expected in this version too.

Genius Invokation TCG

This update includes a massive update to Genius Invokation TCG, consisting of almost 100 new cards including 13 new character cards.

New Character Cards:

Amber

Tartaglia

Hu Tao

Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Venti

Xiao

Zhongli

Nahida

Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Shenhe

Electro Hypostasis

New Talent Cards

Sparkly Explosion

Embrace of Winds

Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha

Dominance of Earth

Absorbing Prism

Mystical Abandon

Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout

Sanguine Rouge

Wishes Unnumbered

The Shrine’s Sacred Shade

The Seed of Stored Knowledge

Cicin’s Cold Glare

Embers Rekindled

New Weapon Cards

Amos’ Bow

A Thousand Floating Dreams

Elegy for the End

Skyward Pride

The Bell

Vortex Vanquisher

Engulfing Lightning

Skyward Blade

New Artifact Cards

Emblem of Severed Fate

Tenacity of the Millelith

Thundering Poise

Vermillion Hereafter

Capricious Visage

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

New Miscellaneous Cards

Tenshukaku

Sangonomiya Shrine

Sumeru City

Vanarana

Chinju Forest

Hanachirusato

Kid Kujirai

Xudong

Dunyarzad

Rana

Red Feather Fan

Treasure-Seeking Seelie

Wind and Freedom

Stone and Contracts

Thunder and Eternity

Nature and Wisdom

Fatui Conspiracy

Plunging Strike

Charged Attack

The Legend of Vennessa

New Food Cards