The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Event Livestream is soon! Check out the schedule and what reveals we expect from the stream.
When is the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Livestream?
The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Special Event Livestream is scheduled on May 13th, 2023 08:00 AM UTC-4.
Version 3.7 Special Program Preview
Dear Travelers,
It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!
>>>https://t.co/xo4YDsJS27#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/6OP8BGcFFs
— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2023
It will be streamed on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and then restreamed on the YouTube channel at noon UTC-4 on the same day.
What to Expect on the Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Livestream
As always, there will be Primogem Codes scattered across the stream! Keep your eyes peeled for them and claim them over here.
The Genshin Impact Version 3.7 update is expected to go live on May 17th, 2023, with preload being available on the Monday of that week. Featured Character and Weapon Event Wish Banners will also be revealed during the live stream.
New Character – Kirara
Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword character, expected to release on Genshin Impact Version 3.7. She was initially revealed about a month ago, to the surprise of many as she’s a completely new character with few references to her before the reveal.
It is widely believed that Kirara was the outcome after a leaked character named Momoka went through internal changes. Momoka was a Dendro Bow character, so while her Vision didn’t change, the weapon did.
Want to learn more about Kirara or planning to pre-farm for her? Check out her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.
New Weapon – Ibis Piercer
Stats at Level 90:
- ATK: 564.78
- Bonus ATK%: 27.56%
- Secret Wisdom’s Favor: The character’s Elemental Mastery will increase by 40/50/60/70/80 within 6s after Charged Attacks hit opponents. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.
This weapon will be obtainable from this version’s main event.
New Events
Unnamed Main Event
- Inazuma-centric main event.
- Will have four different game modes:
- I: A Tour of Wonders
Complete the required challenges and find the Scenic Checkpoints.
- II: Zero Hour Invokation
Use preset decks to engage in Genius Invokation duels.
- III: Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Invoker
Travelers can restore 8 Evermotion Mechanical Paintings and after the paintings are assembled, they can gain the corresponding furnishings for the event.
- IV: Heart of the Dice
Travelers can defeat enemies to accumulate Invokation Dice. Consume Invokation Dice gained to cast Suppressive Rolls, which will allow the Traveler to more efficiently contain their foes and obtain numerous benefits.
- I: A Tour of Wonders
Divine Ingenuity: Collector’s Chapter
- Honglang has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Mondstadt again. This Domain seems to change based on the will of the people within it. At his request, you enter this Domain to begin investigating…
Feast of the Departed Warriors
- The mysterious Domain has opened its doors, and beyond its threshold wry and dangerous adversaries await in slumber, waiting for their moment to strike. Only someone empty of worries can defeat such powerful foes and tread a path to wonderful and pure metamorphosis.
Fayz Trials: Hypothesis
- Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Take this opportunity to observe your opponents closely and capture their weaknesses as exposed mid-battle. Take them down this way to help the groaning Sumeru researcher finish his project.
The Forge Realm’s Temper
- This will be a Genius Invokation TCG event.
New Quests
A continuation of Yoimiya’s story quest, Carassius Auratus Chapter II, can be expected in this version too.
Genius Invokation TCG
This update includes a massive update to Genius Invokation TCG, consisting of almost 100 new cards including 13 new character cards.
New Character Cards:
- Amber
- Tartaglia
- Hu Tao
- Raiden Shogun
- Yae Miko
- Venti
- Xiao
- Zhongli
- Nahida
- Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage
- Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
- Shenhe
- Electro Hypostasis
New Talent Cards
- Sparkly Explosion
- Embrace of Winds
- Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha
- Dominance of Earth
- Absorbing Prism
- Mystical Abandon
- Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout
- Sanguine Rouge
- Wishes Unnumbered
- The Shrine’s Sacred Shade
- The Seed of Stored Knowledge
- Cicin’s Cold Glare
- Embers Rekindled
New Weapon Cards
- Amos’ Bow
- A Thousand Floating Dreams
- Elegy for the End
- Skyward Pride
- The Bell
- Vortex Vanquisher
- Engulfing Lightning
- Skyward Blade
New Artifact Cards
- Emblem of Severed Fate
- Tenacity of the Millelith
- Thundering Poise
- Vermillion Hereafter
- Capricious Visage
- Shimenawa’s Reminiscence
New Miscellaneous Cards
- Tenshukaku
- Sangonomiya Shrine
- Sumeru City
- Vanarana
- Chinju Forest
- Hanachirusato
- Kid Kujirai
- Xudong
- Dunyarzad
- Rana
- Red Feather Fan
- Treasure-Seeking Seelie
- Wind and Freedom
- Stone and Contracts
- Thunder and Eternity
- Nature and Wisdom
- Fatui Conspiracy
- Plunging Strike
- Charged Attack
- The Legend of Vennessa
New Food Cards
- Teyvat Fried Egg
- Sashimi Platter
- Tandoori Roast Chicken
- Butter Crab