Despite returning in The Flash, don't expect George Clooney to reprise the role of Batman again.

A doubtful return

At the premiere of his new film, The Boys in the Film, Clooney was asked about reprising the role of Batman. He was first asked about returning to the role. He joked that there was “such a clamor” for his return in the role.

But would he return again? It doesn't sound like it.

“I don't think there's enough drugs in the world for me to get back into it,” Clooney confessed to Entertainment Tonight.

So, there you have it. From the sounds of it, Clooney has no interest in returning as the Caped Crusader. He first played the role in Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin. The film starred Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Uma Thurman. It was a massive flop and led to DC rebooting the series with the Dark Knight trilogy nearly a decade later.

And Clooney stayed away from the role for the longest time. That is until The Flash earlier this year. At the end of that film, Barry Allen is transported to another universe. Instead of Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne greeting him, it's Clooney who steps out of the car. This was a bombshell return, but it doesn't sound like it will ever get a follow up.

George Clooney is known for his other roles in the Ocean's franchise, The Midnight Sky, and Up in the Air. His latest directorial feature, The Boys in the Boat, will be released on Christmas Day next week.