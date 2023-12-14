Sony won the right to the worldwide theatrical distribution of two Apple Original Films star-studded movies, Wolffs and Project Artemis.

Sony Pictures won the theatrical distribution rights for two huge Apple Original Films movies: George Clooney and Brad Pitt's Wolfs and Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's Project Artemis, Deadline exclusively reported.

The news follows the heels of another Apple Original Films movie, Ridley Scott's Napoleon earning $200 million globally through its distribution deal with Sony. Both Wolfs and Project Artemis will be released in cinemas worldwide before they are streamed on Apple TV+.

Napoleon was released in theaters and will remain only in cinemas for 45 days. This is longer than the average theatrical windows for films in 2023. According to The Digital Entertainment Group, the average window for films this year is 30 days.

The are no release dates announced yet for both films, there's a big possibility that they will be released some time in 2024. Next year will have a full calendar of films waiting to be released after delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Wolff and Project Artemis

Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts is helming Wolfs. This is Clooney and Pitt's first movie together since 2008's Burn After Reading. The film follows the story of Clooney and Pitt's characters as lone-wolf fixers who end up being assigned to the same job. The two Hollywood superstars are joined by SAG Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee Amy Ryan.

Clooney and Pitt also serve as producers. Clooney is producing the film through his production company Smokehouse Pictures and co-founder Grant Heslove. Pitt is producing through his company Plan B Entertainment with co-founders Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Project Artemis is directed by Greg Berlanti. He directed 2018's Love, Simon and recently served as a producer for Prime Video's Red, White and Royal Blue. The script was penned by Rose Gilroy. The movie is set during the 1960s space race.

Johansson and Tatum are joined by an ensemble cast including Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg, Christian Zuber and Anna Garcia. Johansson also serves as a producer through her production company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn.

Apple Original Films: An Eye on a second Oscar Best Picture?

Wolfs and Project Artemis join Apple Original Film's expanding slate of Apple Studio movies which includes this year's Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorcese. The film was just named National Board of Review's Best Film of the Year and one of American Film Institute's top 10 films of the year. The New York Times, The New Yorker and The New York Film Critics Circle also named Killers of the Flower Moon their No. 1 Best Film of 2023.

Apple Original Films made Academy Awards history as the first streaming platform to win an Oscar for 2021's CODA. With the Oscar buzz ringing loud and true for Killers of the Flower Moon, it may just join CODA in Apple's award-winning roster of films.