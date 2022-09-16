George Kittle practice video will hype up 49ers fans

The San Francisco 49ers offense wasn’t healthy entering Week 1 of the season, and they left their tough 19-10 loss against the Chicago Bears with even more injuries than they had entering the game. Fortunately, it looks like star tight end George Kittle may be close to a return as the 49ers Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks nears.

Kittle has been working his way back from a groin injury he suffered in practice before Week 1, and had missed the first two days of practice for San Fran this week. But he was present at practice this afternoon, and while that didn’t necessarily mean that he would practice, Kittle was seen participating in warmups, which should get 49ers fans everywhere hyped for his potential return this week.

George Kittle is back at 49ers practice pic.twitter.com/Ni93qjx7nD — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 16, 2022

This is great to see if you are a 49ers fan. Kittle is a huge part of not just their passing game, but also their rushing attack as a key blocker. Considering how sluggish their offense looked in Week 1, San Francisco will be happy to get all the help they can get. Getting Kittle back would solve a couple of their biggest issues that flared up from last week.

Kittle’s playing status will have more clarity over the next few hours, but for now it looks like he will at least have a shot to suit up for San Francisco against the Seahawks. The 49ers will be looking to avoid falling into an 0-2 right out of the gate this season, and getting Kittle back could be the difference between being 0-2 or 1-1 when Week 2 is over.